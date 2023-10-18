Rithm Capital PFD D: Maybe No Longer The Best Choice - Swap Time?

Funtap

Introduction

This is my third review of the Rithm Capital Corp. 7% RT REST PFD D (RITM.PR.D). I liked my initial review (article link) enough to add shares to my fixed income ladder, which is a combination of baby bonds and preferreds. Earlier this year, I added another 100 shares. Those have held up well, though the first set is down 14% as that buy was early in the FOMC rate-increasing cycle. With the end hopefully occurring in 2024, and it being almost a year since the second review (article link) which maintained my Hold rating. As an owner, it was time for another review, which includes comparing this preferred against similar assets. While I am okay continuing my Hold rating on "D", other strategies are presented for investors with different goals.

A quick look at the Issuer: Rithm Capital

Seeking Alpha describes this mREIT as:

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011.

Source: seekingalpha.com RITM

Rithm Capital breaks its investment portfolio down into these segments.

rithmcap.com/portfolio

They are involved in the following asset classes.

Residential Mortgage Loans : Residential real estate loans, including Agency, Non-Agency, Non-QM, and Scratch & Dent.

: Residential real estate loans, including Agency, Non-Agency, Non-QM, and Scratch & Dent. Consumer Loans : Unsecured consumer loans and loans backed by household debt (e.g., auto loans, credit cards, personal installment loans).

: Unsecured consumer loans and loans backed by household debt (e.g., auto loans, credit cards, personal installment loans). Mortgage Servicing Rights : MSRs originated organically by Rithm operating companies and opportunistic acquisitions from third parties.

: MSRs originated organically by Rithm operating companies and opportunistic acquisitions from third parties. Single-Family Rental : Sourcing, acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of properties across various markets in the U.S.

: Sourcing, acquisition, renovation, and lease-up of properties across various markets in the U.S. Business Purpose Loans : Sourcing and acquisition of construction, bridge, and fix-and-flip loans.

: Sourcing and acquisition of construction, bridge, and fix-and-flip loans. Commercial Real Estate : Focus on opportunistic credit and distressed situations across real estate asset classes, and strategic equity investments in development or assets requiring repositioning.

: Focus on opportunistic credit and distressed situations across real estate asset classes, and strategic equity investments in development or assets requiring repositioning. Secured Lending & Structured Products: Loans and securities backed by residential and commercial real estate, single-family rental, transitional loans, and asset-backed securities.

Second quarter results were mentioned as being one of the best ever and showed significant improvement over the prior quarter.

ir.rithmcap.com/investors/news/ Q2

Important to preferred holders is the ability of the corporation to pay them off if something bad happens. Of course, what we see today will probably be worse then but it gives investors a view of the direction the company has been on.

seekingalpha.com/symbol/RITM/balance-sheet

The book value peaked just before the COVID epidemic. While not close to that peak yet, the book value has been slowly climbing each year since.

Revisiting the RITHM PFD "D"

seekingalpha.com RITM.PR.D homepage

The following description comes from QuantumOnline.com, a go-to site for most preferreds and baby bonds.

QuantumOnline.com

The important facts about this issue are:

The fixed coupon of 7.00% is good until the first call date: 11/15/26. Payments are made quarterly using the F/M/A/N cycle.

The floating rate is then reset every 5 years using the following formula: UST 5-Yr rate + 6.223%. The current 5Y rate is near 4%, meaning the floating rate is above the current fixed rate. The 5Y UST rate was below 1.5% this time last year, before the FOMC started fighting inflation.

Since RITM is classified as a REIT, any payments do not qualify for the special dividend tax rates.

As with most issues, there is a special redemption feature if the company experiences a change-in-control.

Comparing RITM Preferreds

Rithm Capital offers three other preferreds:

Rithm Capital Corp. 7.50% PFD SER A (RITM.PR.A)

(RITM.PR.A) Rithm Capital Corp. 7.125 SR B PFD (RITM.PR.B)

(RITM.PR.B) Rithm Capital Corp. 6.375 PFD SER C (RITM.PR.C)

First, like I did the other times, I will compare "D" against the other three choices investors have. This is how the lined up last November.

Author's YTC XLS

Compared to the first review, "D" advantage had narrowed and my rating remained Hold. The same table looks like this today.

Author's YTC XLS

With the FOMC pushing up short rates, currently, the 3-mo SOFR rate exceeds the 5-Yr UST Note rate, something that should reverse before the first Call date next summer unless rate hikes are still happening or inflation stays above 3%. Reading the market, my thoughts are:

Despite rising interest rates, mREIT fear reduction has resulted in all four preferreds rising in price over the last 11 months.

Based on the wide variance in YTCs, it seems the market has chosen "D" as the most likely to be Called, thus the lowest YTC available. Based solely on the reset rules, I would agree with them.

Using that same logic against the three that all have the same floating-rate component, the one with the highest fixed component has the lowest YTC, which again is logical from RTHM's cost prospectus of which to Call.

Historically, the 5-Yr Note coupon has been 3.74%. Looking at 3-mo LIBOR data, we don't see that rate that constantly higher until before the 2008-09 GFC.

All that said, there was a very informative event in the fall of 2020. The company issued $550m in a 5-year bond with a low 6.25% coupon, which matures on 10/15/25. Its current YTM is only 8.3% and it has B- rating. At the time of issuance, rates had not started their accent yet, but mREITs were still not looking on favorably with RITM then selling for under 50% of its pre-COVID price. That translates for me into RITM should have the marketability to convert some preferreds into bonds if desired.

For investors who believe Calls will happen, selling "D" and buying "B" seems like a reasonable move. While you give up over two years of call protection, your YTC moves from under 14% to almost 21%. Being they are from the same firm and the same asset class, anyone selling at a loss would need to wait 30 days after selling "D" to buy "B" to avoid the 'wash sale" rule. That rule doesn't matter if both trades are done in a tax-sheltered account, or if the investor doesn't mind the cost basis rolling into the new position.

Portfolio strategy

To summarize the two scenarios (three if you like the bond) above:

Own "D" with its lower YTC but, in my analysis, higher probability of being Called, or

Own "B" to capture more YTC if called. If not called, any price above $23.71 gets today's investor the same YTC as "D" is offering, though for less time.

Serious preferred investors of course have other issues in mind. For those okay with mREIT issuers, New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) has several to consider with similar YTC, though I would rate it a weaker company than Rithm Capital (article link). For those wanting less uncertainty about the company's ability to Call and the desire to do the same, the WESCO International, Inc. DP SH FXRT PFD A (WCC.PR.A) is one I own, fully expecting it to be Called (article link).

Final thoughts

One of my investment strategies is using preferreds and baby bonds laddered out to 2029. I currently hold about 20 issues from about 15 different issuers across several industry classes to minimize my risk. For the baby bonds, the plan is always to hold until they mature, and they were bought based on their YTM. Preferreds are a mix of likely to be Called, like the WESCO "A" that I own, or others which I hold for the cash generation needed to meet that account's RMD needs.