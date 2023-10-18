Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital PFD D: Maybe No Longer The Best Choice - Swap Time?

Summary

  • Rithm Capital Corporation provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the US.
  • Rithm Capital Corp. 7% RT REST PFD D is part of the author's fixed income ladder and has held up well.  Time to swap though?
  • This article gives an overview of RITM, its four preferreds and offers several possible strategies that could be followed. Several other preferreds are mentioned as possible ideas too.
REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen

Funtap

Introduction

This is my third review of the Rithm Capital Corp. 7% RT REST PFD D (RITM.PR.D). I liked my initial review (article link) enough to add shares to my fixed income ladder, which is a combination of

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

This article was written by

7.23K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Comments (3)

R
Rule of 72t
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (502)
I own D because it’s difficult for me to make an argument against it, other than there could potentially be a higher YTC elsewhere. 14% is enough for me without taking the risk that short term rates come down fast than expected. I like that D locks in the rate for another 5 years, rather than float quarterly. I want to lock these rates in longer. That 6.22% spread is appealing and I think the calling the shares is nearly inevitable making the 14% return a high probability.

If you want exposure to short term rates and a high annualized YTC, CIM-D is set to step up its yield in only 5 months.
G
Gumfighter
Today, 8:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (293)
@Rule of 72t I own and will hold the D as well. But the A intrigues me for a short-term play with a 16% YTC (not too shabby), and more likely than B to be called if funds are limited.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.25K)
Thanks for update. Like how you revisit these preferreds
