Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Birkenstock Missteps In Public Debut

Oct. 14, 2023 4:40 AM ETBIRK, PMEC, ATPC, GMM, LRHC, GPAK, PMNT, PTHL, MNR, ABVX
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • Five companies priced IPOs this week, led by Birkenstock’s $1.5 billion offering. Three small issuers submitted initial filings.
  • Birkenstock priced its IPO just below the midpoint to raise $1.5 billion at an $8.6 billion market cap, making it one of the largest consumer discretionary IPOs of the past two decades.
  • There are currently no deals scheduled for the upcoming week as the IPO market pauses to digest a lackluster performance from Birkenstock.

Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov

Five companies priced IPOs this week, led by Birkenstock's (BIRK) $1.5 billion offering. Three small issuers submitted initial filings.

Birkenstock priced its IPO just below the midpoint to raise $1.5 billion at an $8.6 billion market cap, making it one of the

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIRK36.38-3.12%
Birkenstock Holding plcPost. 36.29-0.25%
PMEC1.2812.28%
Primech Holdings Ltd.Post. 1.24-3.13%
ATPC1.6045.45%
Agape ATP CorporationPost. 1.58-1.25%
GMM5.015.70%
Global Mofy Metaverse LimitedPost. 4.82-3.79%
LRHC2.80-6.67%
La Rosa Holdings Corp.Post. 2.945.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.