Match Group: Well-Positioned For Growth Despite Temporary Headwinds

Oct. 14, 2023 5:40 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)
Faizan Muhammad
Summary

  • Match Group is undervalued at just 13 times forward earnings, offering a compelling opportunity to buy an industry leader at a discount.
  • Match's unrivaled portfolio of top dating brands, including Tinder and Hinge, position it for a return to strong growth.
  • Match boasts excellent margins and cash generation that easily cover its manageable debt load, supporting future growth prospects.
  • The market is too focused on temporary headwinds and ignores valuable underlying gems like Hinge.

Online dating app in mobile phone. Like or swipe to match. Single man looking for love and relationship with smartphone. Woman with beautiful profile picture on internet site.

Tero Vesalainen

Investment Thesis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) remains the dominant global leader in online dating, but bears have soured on the stock due to slowing growth over the past year. At 13x forward earnings, Match Group is significantly undervalued given its robust

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

