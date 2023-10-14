Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group: 7.1% Yield Is Not Enough

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Simon Property Group is the largest owner of shopping malls in the US, but there are better alternatives in the REIT retail segment.
  • The company's revenues primarily come from rental income and are not well-diversified internationally.
  • Despite the impact of COVID-19, SPG has shown resilience with a recovery in occupancy and operating profitability, but its growth prospects are not particularly impressive.

Elegant Shopping Mall

IGphotography

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) offers a high-dividend yield, but there are other better alternatives in the REIT retail segment.

Business Overview

Simon Property Group is a self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns shopping malls and other retail assets across

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.17K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 7:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.14K)
Growth will be incremental but secure. Further development opportunities abound. Prime space is prime. Multiple will increase. The EPD of retail landlords.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 6:44 AM
Comments (2.89K)
"However, from a yield perspective, this is not much higher than Realty Income"

S'truth, but that has nothing to do with SPG and everything to do with market madness in O. If one was in a position where you only had x dollars to commit, and had to make a choice, sure, there's an argument for buying O over SPG, though both are A- credits performing very well. I guess you would say 3X net lease to large numbers of established tenants is safer than luxury malls. But the better argument is to buy both of them.

One situation where the choice might be more obvious is in the option pits. Right now you can buy the O Jan 2026 $50/65 call spread in the $4-5 range, depending on the day, with a profit potential over 200%. O was trading over $65 early this year, before the slide, and over $70 for much of 2022.

A corresponding range in SPG might be $110/130, and the 2026 spread on that is not as favorable, around $7.50-8, with a profit potential of maybe 150%. Not bad, but I think the chance of rationality returning to O before 2026 is much higher than SPG reaching $130 anytime soon. But it was as high as $166 just last year, and nothing has really changed but market perception, so you might argue for the $110/140 spread at around $9.50-10, with a profit potential of 200% or so. Possible, but again, I have more conviction with the O spread.

Just fun money of course, you don't get any return from sitting on calls.
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 6:38 AM
Premium
Comments (663)
I actually own SPG and O. Hopefully 2024 doesn't turn out to be a completely disastrous year for investors.
With another major war, who knows what to expect?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPG

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.