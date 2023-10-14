Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NNN REIT: Taking Another Look At The Decade-High 6.4% Dividend Yield

Oct. 14, 2023 6:27 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NNN REIT has dropped to levels seen a decade ago due to rising interest rates and stagnant growth rates.
  • Management is guiding for just over 1% YoY growth for the full-year.
  • NNN faces headwinds from refinancing debt at higher rates alongside pressures to acquisition volumes and cap rates.
  • While the stock is down notably since my last bullish call, I can not upgrade the stock given interest rate pressures.
Taco Bell Restaurant Building Exterior

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a popular dividend stock due to its consistent financial performance through various market cycles. Yet Wall Street appears to be growing in cautiousness amidst a rising interest rate environment. Higher interest

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC, WPC, NLCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
bengraved
Today, 7:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Julian,
Thanks for the article. The high interest rates will not last forever, and when they start dropping, the price of NNN stock should show a good amount of capital appreciation. Add the capital appreciation, and the over six percent yield, I would rate a strong buy. Long NNN
