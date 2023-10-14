alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) is an underperforming close-end fund that has delivered 10Yr average annual returns of -1.9%. Although its 12.2% distribution yield appears attractive, it is funded out of investors' own capital.

I recommend investors avoid funds like the TEI that rely heavily on 'star' managers to make differentiated 'calls', as this investment process is inherently unsustainable. Large bets can just as easily lead to big losses that are difficult to recover from.

Fund Overview

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that seeks high current income from a portfolio of income-producing securities of sovereign and sovereign-related entities and private companies in emerging market countries.

The TEI fund is managed by Michael Hasenstab, Franklin Templeton's CIO and 'rockstar' fund manager. The TEI fund is a relatively small fund with only $256 million in net assets and charges a 1.38% net expense ratio. The TEI fund uses leverage to enhance returns, with a latest leverage ratio of 16.3%.

Figure 1 - TEI overview (franklintempleton.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows portfolio statistics of the TEI fund. The fund holds 130 securities with average yield to maturity of 13.7% and effective duration of 5.7 years.

Figure 2 - TEI portfolio statistics (franklintempleton.com)

The TEI fund is notably higher yielding and lower duration than the benchmark, the JP Morgan EMBI Global Index.

Geographically, the TEI fund's exposures are split 35.5% in Latin America, 35% in Asia, and 30.0% in the Middle-East/Africa (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TEI geographical allocation (franklintempleton.com)

Returns Have Been Poor...

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has delivered extremely poor historical returns, with 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of -6.6%/-5.8%/-1.9% respectively to September 30, 2023 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TEI historical performance (morningstar.com)

Looking at annual performance, the TEI fund has not had a positive return year since 2016. And in the past decade, only 2 out of 10 years have been positive.

... But Pays A Big Yield

However, despite poor total returns, the TEI fund pays a very attractive monthly distribution, with trailing 12 month distribution yield of 12.2% (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - TEI pays an attractive yield (Seeking Alpha)

However, since total returns have been far lower than the distribution yield, some may consider the TEI fund to be an amortizing 'return of principal' fund.

Investors should note that 'return of principal' is related to but different from the accounting concept 'return of capital' ("ROC") where a fund liquidates net asset value ("NAV") in order to pay its distribution. According to the fund's semi-annual report, we do see the TEI fund has been heavily utilizing ROC to fund its distribution (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - TEI has used ROC to fund its distribution (TEI semi-annual report)

According to an Eaton Vance whitepaper, "the best measure of whether a fund has earned its distributions is the change in its NAV net of distributions. Regardless of how distributions are characterized, if a fund's NAV increases, the fund earned its distribution. If not, the fund did not earn its distribution - the economic concept of return of principal."

Using the long-term declining NAV definition, the TEI fund definitely fits the bill of a 'return of principal' fund, as its NAV has been in terminal decline since 2011 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - TEI NAV has been in terminal decline since 2011 (morningstar.com)

As the NAV declines, there are less income earning assets to support future distributions, making distribution cuts inevitable. TEI's annual distribution has shrunk from $1.40 / share in 2011 to a trailing 12-month figure of $0.56 / share (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - TEI's annual distribution has shrunk alongside its NAV (Seeking Alpha)

Long-term investors in 'return of principal' funds end up losing both principal (from NAV and market price declines) and income (as distributions are cut).

Be Careful Of 'Rockstar' Managers

I believe the main issue with the TEI fund is a problem I noted recently with the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO). Essentially, the TEI fund is relying on its 'rockstar' manager, Mr. Hasenstab, to make differentiated macro calls to generate outperformance.

This approach is inherently unsustainable, as discussed in a recent article by Howard Marks titled "Fewer Losers, More Winners?". By striving for differentiated macro calls that can lead to large outperformance 'home runs', the TEI fund's approach introduces extreme volatility and the risk of huge losses that cannot be easily recouped.

For example, Mr. Hasenstab famously 'bet big' on countries like Hungary, Ireland and Nigeria following the Great Financial Crisis. These aggressive bets paid off handsomely, catapulting Mr. Hasenstab "into the upper echelons of the investment industry". However, similar bets on Argentina in subsequent years have been giant losers, causing billions in losses for the Franklin Templeton bond funds.

As noted by Mr. Marks, "most investors aiming for top-decile performance eventually shoot themselves in the foot."

Could TEI Be A Target For Activists?

One aspect of the TEI fund that has not been explored recently is the potential for shareholder activism regarding underperforming funds like the TEI. As I wrote about in an earlier article on the Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM), GIM's large discount to NAV and perennial underperformance had drawn the attention of activist investor, Saba Capital Management, which won control over the fund after many years of litigation.

The situation with the TEI fund is very similar to the GIM fund, as the TEI is currently trading at a 13% discount to NAV (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - TEI trading at a 13% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

Furthermore, Saba had actually tried their hand at TEI in the past, although there are no current reported positions. Perhaps Saba's recent success with the GIM fund will spur them to reassess the perennial underperformance of the TEI fund and agitate for some change here as well.

Conclusion

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a perennial underperformer that pays a 12.2% distribution yield, funded mostly from return of investors' own capital. I recommend investors avoid funds that rely heavily on 'rockstar' managers to make big bets, as this approach is inherently unsustainable.

One caveat against being too negative on the TEI fund is the rise of activism in the closed-end fund space, led by Saba Capital. As the TEI fund trades at a substantial discount to NAV, it may attract the attention of Saba or other activist investors. I rate the TEI fund an avoid (i.e. sell).