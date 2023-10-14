Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TEI: Emerging Market Fund Not Earning Its Yield

Summary

  • The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has delivered poor historical returns, with average annual returns of -1.9% over 10 years.
  • Despite the underperformance, TEI offers a high distribution yield of 12.2%, funded through return of investors' own capital.
  • The reliance on "rockstar" managers like Michael Hasenstab to make big bets introduces volatility and the risk of significant losses. Investors should avoid such funds.

Argentina peso money finance crisis chart graph

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

The Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) is an underperforming close-end fund that has delivered 10Yr average annual returns of -1.9%. Although its 12.2% distribution yield appears attractive, it is funded out of investors' own capital.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

