Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monarch Casino & Resort: A Well-Managed Company With A Fair Valuation

Oct. 14, 2023 7:56 AM ETMonarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
41 Followers

Summary

  • Monarch Casino & Resort is a well-managed company with competitive advantages in the Reno and Black Hawk markets.
  • The company faces competition from other casinos, Airbnb, online casinos, and other leisure activities.
  • The stock is fairly valued at the current price, and the recommendation is to hold.

Casino.

Zolnierek

Introduction

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates two casino resorts in the United States: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
41 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCRI

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCRI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.