Emerging Markets Debt: Hold Steady, Until Bonds Stabilize

Oct. 14, 2023 8:03 AM ETEMB, CEMB, EMCB, EMHY, EMBD, EMTL, CBON, KHYB, EFIX, HYEM, TEI, EDF, ELD, EDD, EMLC, EDI, EMD, MSD, AEMB, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF
Summary

  • September was a tough month for bonds, and more follow on weakness is expected in October.
  • The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund outperformed its benchmark, despite avoiding high-beta risk.
  • The 30-year US Treasury crossed above 5% in early October; US and global rates are driving EM debt as well as global markets weaker.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street, selective focus

Nikada

September was a tough month for bonds, and more follow on weakness is expected in October. We are largely staying out of the way of the sell off until global bonds stabilize. We are very slowly buying selected longer duration corporates.

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

