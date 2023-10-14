SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In September 2022, I wrote an article about Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) as inflationary pressures, labor shortages, and rising transportation costs lasted for longer than initially expected by many investors while supply chain issues intensified as a result of magnesium shortages. As a consequence, the share price declined by 42% from all-time highs reached in 2021. Since the publication of the article, the share price has declined by a further 12.18%, and the total return has been negative at -8.50% (as dividends have partially offset capital losses) while the S&P 500 has increased by 10.05%, as sales have fallen significantly during the first half of 2023 driven by weakening consumer purchasing power and customer destocking.

But despite the recent decline in revenues, they are expected to slowly improve in the coming quarters, and profit margins have started to rebound in 2023 while higher-than-usual inventories should pave the way for an improved debt profile in the medium term, which would ultimately lead to lower interest expenses, and although the risk of a dividend cut remains, the management's decision so far has been to keep it frozen until operations improve. For these reasons, I strongly believe that this represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors to add shares at appealing prices, despite short and medium-term risks, as the dividend yield on cost currently stands at 4.6%.

A brief overview of the company

Kaiser Aluminum is a manufacturer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, beverage and food packaging, general engineering, and automotive, among others. The company was founded in 1946, and its market cap currently stands at $1.07 billion as it employs around 4,000 workers.

Kaiser Aluminum

Using 2022 as a reference, 46% of the company's overall revenues were generated by operations in the beverage and food packaging industry, whereas 26% came from general engineered products, 20% from the aerospace industry, and 7% from automotive, which is why the current destocking process of major players in the food and beverage industry, after a very strong 2022, has caused a significant drop in sales in the first half of 2023. Despite this, in this article, I will explain how a robust profitability profile, as well as highly inflated inventories, place Kaiser Aluminum in an advantageous position in the face of the potential headwinds it could face in the short and medium term given the current complex macroeconomic landscape.

Although Kaiser Aluminum's operations have maintained some stability until the coronavirus pandemic took place back in 2020, we must not forget that the company is very susceptible to suffering significant impacts in unfavorable macroeconomic contexts as well as in a recessionary economy, and as an example, we have the 80% decline that shares suffered in the 2007-2009 period as a consequence of the financial crisis.

Currently, shares are trading at $69.90, which represents a 50.45% decline from all-time highs of $141.07 reached in May 2021, which essentially reflects current pessimism among investors as revenues have declined at a time when fears regarding a potential recession are growing while profit margins remain contracted.

Revenues have decreased and are expected to slowly recover in the foreseeable future

After delivering relatively slow but (more or less) steady growth rates until 2018, revenues declined by 4.53% in 2019 and by a further 22.55% in 2020 as the global economy suffered abrupt disruptions caused by restrictions derived from the coronavirus crisis, but they increased by 123.59% in 2021 and by a further 30.74% in 2022 as the company paid $670 million to acquire Alcoa Warrick from Alcoa (AA) on April 2021. These revenue increases were also boosted by strong pricing actions aimed at offsetting recent inflationary pressures.

As for 2023, revenue declined by 14.88% year over year during the first quarter and by 14.68% year over year during the second quarter as consumer purchasing power is currently affected by strong inflationary pressures while customers are destocking their inventories, especially in the beverage industry. Nevertheless, demand is expected to increase in the second half of the year and continue increasing in 2024. In this regard, revenues are expected to decline by 7% in 2023 but are expected to recover some lost ground in 2024 as they are poised to increase by 4.1% compared to 2023 boosted by a rebound in automotive and aerospace industries. Regarding aluminum packaging and general engineering, the recovery will likely take longer as the destocking process is not expected to finish in the near future.

Nevertheless, the increase in sales experienced in recent years coupled with the significant decline in the share price since 2021 has caused a sharp decline in the P/S ratio to 0.341, which means the company reports annual revenues of $2.93 for each dollar held in shares by investors.

This ratio is 65.01% lower than the average of the past 10 years and represents an 82.66% decline from recent highs of 1.967 reached in 2021, which means investors are currently placing less value on the company's sales not only because of the expectations of a slow recovery but also because of the high volatility that profit margins have suffered in recent years as a consequence of inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and declining volumes.

Profit margins are improving and the company is reporting positive net income again

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of volatility to Kaiser Aluminum's operations, and much of the impact has been absorbed by the company's profitability profile. First, the company faced a drop in volumes as a result of restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, especially in the aerospace industry, and subsequent supply chain issues continued to impact profit margins as inflationary pressures intensified. As a consequence of this, both trailing twelve months' gross profit and EBITDA margins are currently depressed at 5.60% and 5.13%, respectively, despite a recent partial recovery.

Still, profit margins continued improving in 2023 as the company reported a gross profit margin of 8.51% during the second quarter, and an EBITDA margin of 7.35%, boosted by strong pricing actions, easing inflationary pressures, efficiency and cost-cutting initiatives, improvement in the supply chain, decreased energy costs, and increasing demand in the aerospace industry, but these improvements were partially offset by higher labor costs. Also, profit margins were negatively impacted by supply chain issues at the Warrick rolling mill in 2022, which explains part of the recent recovery as comparisons are made with a very negative year in terms of profit margins.

Still, profit margins have allowed Kaiser Aluminum to report a positive net income of $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $18.3 million in the second quarter, after reporting negative net income in 2021 and 2022, while high inventories should pave the way for a deleveraging process.

High inventories should allow significant deleveraging in the medium term

The $670 million acquisition of Alcoa Warrick, as well as subsequent aggressive investments in the form of capital expenditures, have caused a very sharp increase in long-term debt in recent years to $1.05 billion, while the accumulation of inventories has emptied cash and equivalents, which are at a minimum of $19.8 million. Now, the management plans to pay down a big portion of long-term debt.

In this regard, inventories increased from $152 million at the end of 2020 to $498 currently as the company purchased higher-cost metal units in 2022 in order to minimize supply chain risks, and the company is starting to convert these inventories into actual cash, which allowed a net debt reduction of $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

In this sense, the current high inventories represent almost half of the long-term debt, which should allow a relatively steady deleveraging of the balance sheet in the medium term (not so much in the short term due to temporarily high capital expenditures), which should eventually lead to a significant decline in total interest expenses, which were $46.20 million in the past 12 months, and this should free up significant cash with which to reduce the risk of dividend cuts, as well as enabling further acquisitions and investments in the future thanks to lower cash payout ratios.

In this sense, if we take into account the recent improvement in profit margins and high inventories, the company should be able to reduce its interest expenses significantly, which would free up significant cash with which to reduce the cash payout ratio to levels that allow continuing to improve the company's prospects in the long term and/or restore share buybacks, but until then, the wisest decision seems to be to leave the dividend where it is in order to preserve as much cash as possible.

The dividend will likely remain frozen for quite some more time

The company has increased its dividend at very acceptable rates in recent years, but the last increase was announced in January 2022 when it increased by 6.9% to $0.77 per share and quarter. Since then, it seems that the management has opted to keep the dividend frozen in order to preserve as much cash as possible while minimizing potential damage to dividend investors amidst the current complex macroeconomic context.

In this regard, the dividend will likely remain frozen as the dividend cash payout ratio skyrocketed in 2021, and cash from operations was negative in 2022 while recession risks suggest that paying down debt should be a top priority in the present. In the table below, I show the cash payout ratio of recent years by calculating the percentage of the cash from operations that have been allocated to the payment of the dividend and to cover interest expenses.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cash from operations (in millions) $124.1 $159.7 $165.6 $141.5 $150.2 $232.3 $206.9 $79.4 -$63.1 Dividends paid (in millions) $25.4 $28.1 $32.4 $35.0 $37.7 $39.4 $43.4 $46.7 $50.1 Interest expense (in millions) $37.5 $24.1 $20.3 $22.2 $22.7 $24.6 $40.9 $49.5 $48.3 Cash payout ratio 51% 33% 32% 40% 40% 28% 41% 121% - Click to enlarge

As one can see, the company has historically made a fairly conservative use of cash as it has reported cash payout ratios of less than 50%. But despite this, a reduction in cash from operations in 2021 caused a significant increase in the cash payout ratio to 121%, and the company reported negative cash from operations in 2022, which led to the freezing of the dividend until operations improve.

As for the past quarter, the company reported positive cash from operations of $68.1 million as inventories decreased by $39.8 million while accounts receivable increased by $2 million and accounts payable decreased by $46.1 million, which reflects strong improvements derived from the recent margin expansion as the company reported a net income of $18.3 million (compared to -$13.8 million during the same quarter of 2022).

Nevertheless, investors should also take into account that the company is currently covering trailing twelve months' capital expenditures of $179.60 million as it is currently making strong investments to expand production capabilities. For the full 2023, capital expenditures are expected to remain at $170 million to $190 million due to strong growth investments, which makes it very difficult for the dividend to increase in the short and medium term.

In this regard, the company is expanding roll coat capabilities in order to convert around 25% of current output to higher margin coated products, a project aimed at improving Kaiser Aluminum's margins that are expected to conclude by mid to late 2024, and therefore, much of the recent increase in capital expenditures should be temporary and deliver improved margins in the long-term.

Share buybacks will likely remain paused

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the company used a large part of its excess cash to repurchase shares thanks to the low cash payout ratio as the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 14.65% in the past 10 years, but the number of shares outstanding stopped decreasing in 2020.

Due to the high volatility that the company's operations have suffered recently, as well as a higher debt profile and profit margins that have not yet recovered, share buybacks will likely remain frozen until the company manages to reduce debt to more comfortable levels as annual interest expenses of almost $50 million will significantly limit the company's room for maneuver.

Risks worth mentioning

In the long term, I consider Kaiser Aluminum's risk profile to be relatively low as it operates in key industries and has been doing so since 1946. Furthermore, the company has managed to report positive net income in the first half of 2023 while its inventories represent half of the long-term debt. But despite these strengths, there are certain risks that I would like to highlight, especially in relation to the short and medium term.

Recent interest rate hikes could cause a global recession, which would likely have a direct impact on Kaiser Aluminum's operations. In this regard, a decline in demand would translate into lower revenues, which would in turn negatively impact profit margins due to lower volumes. Also, potential new interest rate hikes could cause a further share price decline while increasing recessionary risks.

Profit margins could receive another negative impact if inflationary pressures last for longer than expected or intensify in the coming quarters. The same could happen if new supply chain issues take place.

A recent increase in imports in the United States is expected to cause pricing pressures in the foreseeable future, which could cause a further margin contraction. Although the company is currently expanding its capacity for higher-margin products, the recent increase in imports could reduce the benefits of recent investments.

If the recent margin expansion is not sustained or if sales do not begin an improving trend as expected, the management could decide to cut the dividend in order to have more cash at its disposal to face current headwinds or a potential recession, as well as to reduce debt at a faster rate if cash from operations is not enough to cover dividends, interest expenses, and capital expenditures while enabling enough excess cash.

Conclusion

The macroeconomic landscape is not making things easy for Kaiser Aluminum. The share price has declined by 50% since May 2021 as revenues have declined significantly in the first half of 2023, and although these are expected to start recovering as soon as in the third quarter of 2023, the recovery will be slow. Moreover, profit margins are still squeezed as now imports are adding pressure to prices while labor is becoming more expensive.

The management expects the ongoing recovery in the aerospace and automotive industries to help in keeping profit margins at healthy levels in the near term, and strong investments to increase the capabilities of higher-margin products are expected to deliver improved margins in 2024 and beyond. Also, the current destocking process in the beverage can markets is, in my opinion, a temporary headwind as demand should pick up once customers reach inventory levels they are most comfortable with. Furthermore, high inventories should allow for higher cash from operations in the foreseeable future as occurred in the second quarter of 2023, which should allow further debt reductions at a pace that should accelerate as soon as capital expenditures are reduced once the current expansion project is completed.

For these reasons, and considering the company, which has been operating since 1946, is reporting profit margins high enough to report positive net incomes, I strongly consider that this represents a good opportunity to acquire shares at reasonable prices and enjoy a high dividend yield on cost in the long run. But despite this, we must not forget that a cut in the dividend will be a risk to take into account as long as volatility continues to be part of the macroeconomic landscape.