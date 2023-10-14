digitalmazdoor digitalmazdoor

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has just reported its Q4 and full-year results, as covered by Seeking Alpha here. Mr. Market seems to be liking what the company has reported, as the stock is up 16% pre-market as of this writing, after losing 7.50% during regular trading hours on Thursday, October 12th. Let's dissect the company's Q4 and full-year results in Comtech's version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

What Does Comtech Do?

According to reuters.com, "Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems (NG-911) and secure wireless and satellite communications technologies. The Company operates through two segments, each of which have

Satellite and Space Communications Satellite Modem and Amplifier Technologies Troposcatter and SATCOM Solutions Space Components and Antennas High-Power Amplifiers and Switches

Terrestrial and Wireless Networks Next Generation 911 & Call Delivery Solacom Call Handling Solutions Trusted Location and Messaging Solutions Cybersecurity Training & Services.



Clear as mud? Okay, in simple English, Comtech is a communications company providing network solutions that aims to "hybridize" traditional communications (wired and wireless communication that pass through atmosphere) with satellite communications. I heard of this company in a recent discussion with a friend of mine who used to work at SpaceX and is intrigued by Satellite VSAT Technologies and other things that go way over my head. Luckily, I understand financials and general business better than I do this Satellite stuff. So, let's see what an analysis of the company's business and numbers say.

Comtech Vision (Comtech.com)

The Good

Comtech beat Q4 EPS estimate by 9 cents or 45%, which is the biggest beat since January 2022. Revenue beat by a smaller but reasonable 6%, which is the biggest beat since January 2021. It remains to be seen whether this quarter is the one that sparked the company's recent earnings trend around.

The company announced it had found a buyer for its Power Systems Technology [PST], which should get the company as much as $40 million. The company's cash and equivalents balance has fallen from $32.50 million in October 2020 to just $18.9 million at the end of the just reported Q4. The $40 million through this sale should add a nice buffer to the company's balance sheet.

CMTL Cash and Equi (comtech.com)

Getting back to the point about this quarter being the one that initiated a turnaround, FY 2023 also marked the first time in 4 years that the company reported YoY increase in net sales and gross margin after declining every year since 2019. I expect this momentum to continue at least for the next couple of quarters, as Comtech also reported having $662 million in funded backlog, once again the highest level since FY 2019.

CMTL Sales and Margin (comtech.com)

Comtech's revenue in FY 2023 was ~ $550 million and the company already has visibility to $1.1 billion in revenue with $662 million in backlog as stated above + $418 million worth of contracts not included in the backlog. When you also factor in expected growth in some of its key markets, Comtech's target of achieving double-digit annual revenue growth in FY 2024 and beyond looks attainable.

Satellite Ground Station Equip. Market (Comtech.com)

The Bad and The Ugly

Interest expense more than tripled to $4.5 million in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022 as the total debt ballooned to $165 million from $130 million YoY. The company's market capitalization is around $270 million (assuming pre-market price of $9.65 holds) and the debt level is concerning, especially if the recent turnaround in sales and margin do not last.

This is not directly connected to Q4, but is to be monitored. When small caps are strapped for cash and are already debt-laden, they typically turn to the market to fund operations. AKA dilution. Comtech's shares outstanding has gone up 16% in the last 5 years and ended FY 2028 with 28 million shares, the highest level since at least 2011.

Despite being a public entity for more than 3 decades, Comtech is still consistently posting Net (GAAP) losses. The only solace is that FY 2023's loss was down to ~$27 million from $33 million in FY 2022. There are no signs of expenses slowing down, with FY 2023 Q4's expenses being in line with FY 2022's Q4.

Conclusion

Comtech's Q4 has shown signs of life in the company with a turnaround across the board including net sales and EBITDA. Satellite-based telecommunication is in an interesting spot right now, as it is not a novelty anymore but still has more room to grow, especially with government and public safety.

Despite the pre-market run-up, CMTL stock is still trading at forward multiple of ~16 (Non-GAAP). Should the company recognize just the revenue it has visibility already, the stock should have more room to go up. Especially when you consider it was trading at $16 in February 2023 when things looked bleaker for the company. I rate the stock a speculative buy below $10, but please be aware of the general risks with companies of this size, including but not limited to debt and liquidity issues.