TriplePoint Venture: This 15.8% Yield May Be Too Risky

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth saw a surge in problematic loans in its portfolio in Q1'23 and Q2'23, which could lead to a dividend cut going forward.
  • The BDC's poor loan quality and high non-accrual percentage raise concerns for dividend investors.
  • Comparisons with rival Hercules Capital show that TriplePoint Venture is an inferior choice in terms of portfolio quality.
  • TPVG has too much risk, in my opinion, and HTGC may be a better choice for dividend investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) is a small-cap BDC that made waves in 2023 because of a surge in problematic loans the investment firm has in its portfolio. Although the investment company still covers its dividend with NII, I believe a

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ndardick
Today, 9:15 AM
Agreed. My #1 choice in the BDC sector is FSK, on the premise that the current 21% discount to NAV at which it trades will shrink further (the discount was 31% at the beginning of this year) as FSK continues to report improved results. FSK is the second largest publicly traded BDC, and yields 13%. Better risk/reward than TPVG or HTGC. I also own some ARCC and OBDC in various family accounts, but FSK is the 5th largest holding in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks.
Today, 9:47 AM
@ndardick Thank you, I will have a look :)
Be A Man
Today, 9:02 AM
Correct Htgc is much better. But I do have a much smaller share of Tpvg since it’s dividend is extremely well covered by income, very high snd management does have the talent to reverse the loan quality problems. Risky for sure but what isn’t these days?
Today, 9:48 AM
@Be A Man I don't see major risks with HTGC's NAV or dividend. This is a different issue for TPVG, however.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

