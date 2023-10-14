Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fourth Quarter Gets Underway. Here Are My Thoughts

Oct. 14, 2023
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Volatility in the market has increased, leading some investors to consider moving to cash.
  • Professional analysts' opinions often reflect market moves that have already happened, providing little value to retail investors.
  • Municipal bonds have suffered recently, but there may be value in the sector due to attractive income and declining supply.
  • Both the Tech sector and small-cap US stocks present investment opportunities due to their valuations - for different reasons.
Man on stone on the hill and beautiful mountains in haze at colorful sunset in autumn. Dolomites, Italy. Sporty guy, mountain ridges in fog, orange grass and trees, blue sky with sun in fall. Hiking

den-belitsky

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to take stock of the current market environment and to give my macro-level thoughts. There has been a definite uptick in volatility recently, with a number of "down days" strung together. While we ended last

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.39K Followers

I began my career in financial services in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience has shaped my investment strategy - which is focused on diversification, dividends, and growth opportunities. I am a competitive tennis player, and I competed at the Division I level in undergrad. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance.

Comments (4)

pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (1.24K)
Appreciate the read. My sentiments are with you on opportunity in small caps, especially with folks who have time on their side.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 9:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.41K)
I'm glad you enjoyed it, thanks for following
P
Pippy54
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (438)
Enjoyed your macro view and positive outlook in a challenging market. Surprised no mention of two major wars now directly affecting the USA and who knows if a certain party takes advantage of our stretched military to open a 3rd front in the South China Sea.
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Today, 9:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.41K)
I appreciate it - and fair point. I plan on tackling those geo-political issues in a review very soon. They escalated greatly after this was first written about 10 days ago.
