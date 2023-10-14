Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Wall Street wrapped up a volatile week with a mixed performance from stocks while investors sought safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds and gold, as the Israel-Gaza war looked likely to escalate going into the weekend. Israel's military ordered more than a million people to evacuate Gaza, indicating the start of a ground offensive. Traders welcomed remarks made Friday by FOMC voting member Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who said he does not expect interest rates will need to be raised further. Financials eked out gains, amid overall positive sentiment in the sector after the Q3 earnings season was kicked off by reports from JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Bellwether JPM announced another quarter of record net interest income amid elevated interest rates. The lender also bumped up its full year net interest income guidance. Shares of the Jamie Dimon-led bank rose almost 2%. Wells Fargo (WFC) also put in a strong net interest income performance, with shares adding ~3%. Citigroup (C), which delivered revenue growth in its five core units, ended the session with a decline of 0.2%. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after their big jump in the previous session. The 30-year Treasury yield ended the week at 4.787%, while the 10-year yield closed at 4.62%. The more rate-sensitive 2-year yield was down 2 basis points on Friday to 5.05%. For the week, the Dow Jones posted a 0.8% gain and the S&P 500 added 0.4%, but the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events.

Crude oil prices spiked this week as a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel led the latter to declare an all-out war on the militant group, with more than 2,800 casualties on both sides. "While oil fundamentals have not changed since these attacks, it does not mean they won’t," ING Economic and Financial Analysis warned, flagging risks to oil supply. Supply disruptions in the Middle East weren't the only things on the minds of energy investors, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) announcing a $60B blockbuster deal for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The deal is expected to add valuable acreage near some of Exxon's fields and make it the dominant producer in the Permian Basin. (182 comments)

Birkenstock (BIRK) opened trading on Wednesday at $41 per share after pricing its highly-anticipated IPO at $46 apiece, which valued the company at $8.6B. The iconic shoemaker's stock stumbled throughout the session, finally ending 12.6% lower at $40.20 a share. Based on Birkenstock's (BIRK) SEC filings, the stock began trading with a higher price-to-earnings multiple than sector peers such as Skechers (SKX), Crocs (CROX), and Steve Madden (SHOO). Wider concerns regarding Birkenstock's financials remain, given the premium valuation it'd sought in the IPO. SA analyst Douglas McKenny called it a "dangerous" stock to buy on account of its weak profitability. (13 comments)

The United Auto Workers announced that 8.7K members at Ford Motor's (F) Kentucky Truck Plant have joined the picket lines as talks failed to progress. The plant is Ford's largest in terms of employment and revenue. Ford called the UAW's decision "grossly irresponsible, but unsurprising." The strike sparked widespread layoffs by General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis (STLA), saying the walkout caused a chain reaction in the manufacturing and supplier network. Investing Group Leader David Alton Clark believes a deal in the UAW's favor would drain Ford's coffers, forcing it to cut its dividend, while Singular Research said GM and Ford will likely see a 1% contraction in profit margins. (81 comments)

Retail inflation slowed again in Sept. from the prior month, but came in hotter than expected as rental costs surged, accounting for more than half of the increase. Growth in the Consumer Price Index slowed to 0.4% M/M from a 0.6% increase in Aug. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, stayed steady at a 0.3% M/M increase. The latest data pushed stock markets lower, while Treasury yields rose. Investing Group Leader David Alton Clark, said the data indicated that rate hikes are "by and large" over, but Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said she wouldn't "take further tightening off the table yet." Note that the Producer Price Index growth had also slowed, but was still stronger than expected. (122 comments)

Microsoft's (MSFT) revised $69B offer to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has passed muster with U.K. regulators, clearing the way for the technology sector's biggest-ever acquisition. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority granted consent for the revised deal today, which excludes Activision's cloud streaming rights that will be sold to French firm Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY). The regulator's objections to the mega deal marked the last major global hurdle for the acquisition that has been more than a year and a half in the making. SA analyst DJTF Investments had rated Activision a 'Hold,' given the deal value's limited upside to Activision's shares and uncertainty over the deal's closing date. (20 comments)