Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPEL: Tesla News Could Be An Indicator Of The Future

Oct. 14, 2023 9:18 AM ETXPEL, Inc. (XPEL)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
180 Followers

Summary

  • XPEL specializes in automotive paint protection films and aftermarket products for vehicles.
  • The growing popularity of paint protection films, instead of a benefit, could bring intense competition due to the attractive high margins and the ease of replicating the product.
  • Since 93% of revenues are related to the sale and installation of protection films, I think the company may suffer in the future and valuation still does not consider this.

Instalación de una película protectora en la carrocería del automóvil.

Aleksandr Potashev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been an outstanding performer over the last decade. The company specializes in a highly specific niche, focusing on products like Paint Protection Film. While they've had past success, the rising popularity of these

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
180 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XPEL

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPEL

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.