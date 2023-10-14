Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 15
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
10/30
|
11/14
|
0.243
|
0.247
|
1.65%
|
5.40%
|
11
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
10/30
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
1.82%
|
30
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
10/19
|
10/31
|
0.0462
|
0.0464
|
0.43%
|
3.94%
|
9
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
11/30
|
12/29
|
3
|
3.15
|
5.00%
|
2.86%
|
20
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
10/30
|
11/15
|
0.485
|
0.4875
|
0.52%
|
4.98%
|
68
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
10/31
|
11/10
|
0.45
|
0.48
|
6.67%
|
2.12%
|
14
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 16 (Ex-Div 10/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
11/2
|
1.65
|
588.08
|
1.12%
|
7
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
10/31
|
0.46
|
96.02
|
1.92%
|
50
Tuesday Oct 17 (Ex-Div 10/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
11/2
|
0.205
|
70.37
|
1.17%
|
54
Wednesday Oct 18 (Ex-Div 10/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
10/31
|
0.08
|
12.59
|
7.63%
|
11
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
10/31
|
0.0464
|
14.12
|
3.94%
|
9
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
11/15
|
0.9407
|
144.69
|
2.60%
|
67
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
11/3
|
0.22
|
62.41
|
1.41%
|
47
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
10/30
|
0.1625
|
11.5
|
5.65%
|
11
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
10/31
|
0.83
|
201.1
|
1.65%
|
14
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
11/24
|
0.9
|
161.52
|
2.23%
|
18
Thursday Oct 19 (Ex-Div 10/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
11/20
|
1.3
|
267.94
|
1.94%
|
30
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
11/15
|
0.48
|
70.95
|
2.71%
|
60
Friday Oct 20 (Ex-Div 10/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
11/8
|
0.24
|
44.78
|
2.14%
|
12
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
10/18
|
0.44
|
3.0%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
10/17
|
1
|
4.1%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
10/23
|
0.71
|
2.3%
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
10/20
|
1.19
|
1.6%
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/18
|
0.66
|
4.8%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
10/19
|
0.21
|
8.0%
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
10/20
|
0.21
|
4.9%
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
10/19
|
0.58
|
3.7%
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
10/20
|
0.35
|
6.0%
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
10/19
|
0.33
|
4.4%
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
10/17
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
10/20
|
0.16
|
6.3%
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
10/17
|
0.9
|
0.7%
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
10/20
|
0.37
|
4.1%
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
10/20
|
0.374
|
3.4%
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
10/20
|
0.375
|
1.4%
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/23
|
0.6825
|
0.5%
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/23
|
0.06
|
4.3%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
10/17
|
0.12
|
2.0%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
10/19
|
0.09
|
1.2%
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
10/18
|
0.34
|
1.6%
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
10/20
|
0.52
|
3.5%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
