MV Oil Trust: 12% Yield, Crude Oil Play

Oct. 15, 2023 9:15 AM ETMV Oil Trust (MVO)4 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MV Oil Trust is a royalty trust that earns income from crude oil production, with 99% of its income coming from crude.
  • The trust has seen a decline in net profit interests and distributable income in Q1-3 2023 compared to 2022.
  • MVO has a trailing dividend yield of 11.77% and has outperformed the market in 2022 but has trailed in 2023.
Pumpjacks, the sunset of Daqing oil field

Purplexsu

Are you familiar with Royalty Trusts? These are entities within the Exploration & Production, E&P, Energy industry, which earn income via an arrangement with an E&P company that handles the operations on the Trust's property, and pays the Trust a % of the income. MV Oil Trust (

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.35K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

b
ble373
Today, 10:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (851)
Two cents more.
MV has broken support.
The time for the big move is over for now.
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.6K)
@ble373
Thanks for reading and commenting.
DDS
stuyoung profile picture
stuyoung
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (463)
Yikes, not touching this. Trust could end much sooner than June 2026 and the accumulated dividends (between now and June '26) don't appear to come close to covering the current $12.40 unit cost. I'd think the units would be worthless in June 26. Three years ago the unit bottomed out in the low $2 range....that was the time to buy and now (or soon) would be the time to take the cap gains before the selloff/drop in unit price begins. My 2 cents....
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.6K)
@stuyoung
Thanks for your input.
DDS
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

