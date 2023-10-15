MStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) dominates the HIV and hepatitis C (HCV) pharmaceutical market with a strong portfolio of patent-protected drugs. Analysts believe GILD holds more than 60% market share of the $30 billion global HIV market. Growing competition from AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK) has spooked investors, given the need for price discounts to stay competitive.

However, Gilead has done a good job recently diversifying away from its main business in the HIV market with a rapidly growing oncology pipeline and an improved kidney and bone safety profile for chronic treatments. Their new main hit, Trodelvy, a breast cancer drug, grew 63% in Q2 2023, boosting its total oncology portfolio by 48% in that same quarter. Management's goal is to have its oncology portfolio contribute 1/3 of sales by 2030, and they reiterated in Q2 earnings that they are on track.

GILD Oncology Portfolio Growth (Gilead Investor relation)

GILD has phenomenal cash flow. With $8.9 billion in free cash flow (FCF), it has a whopping 9.4% FCF yield, well above the 8% target we look for in a value play. Management uses the company's steady cash flow to invest in research and development (R&D) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to spark continued growth and product development.

In 2022, GILD spent 18.2% of its revenue, $4.97 billion, on R&D expenses to help build out its growing pipeline. Gilead has acquired 23 companies in its history, including 7 in the last 5 years. Its largest acquisition came in 2020 when it purchased Immunomedics for $21 billion. These choices excite me for Gilead's future in the industry. The company has multiple drugs in the works that will help lead to continued dominance and steady cash flow.

GILD Upcoming Pipeline (Gilead Investor Relations)

Although I like the direction Gilead is heading, I still have some concerns. The stock still seems relatively expensive, trading at 11.6x 2023 price-to-earnings (P/E) and 10.6x next year's earnings. Its 5-year average P/E is 10.1x. Analysts expect sales to decrease by 1.5% in 2023 and EPS to drop just over 9%. Sales and EPS are dropping due to a pullback in its COVID-19 vaccine Veklury, increased competition in the HIV and HCV market, and a $525 million legal settlement ($0.32 a share).

I do believe Gilead has a bright future, but I also believe you can get the stock cheaper. I prefer to buy GILD at 8.5x-9.5x P/E, which is completely possible in the next few months. The stock has been in a steady downtrend after its big pop at the end of 2022 due to good news on their breast cancer drug. The stock's chart shows it continues to make lower lows and lower highs, leading me to suggest holding or waiting. If it can finish above $78, we may get a short-term breakout higher, but I suggest waiting until the stock dips back to the low $70s.

GILD Price Action (TradingView)

With a beta of only 0.35 over the past 5 years, the stock has relatively low volatility compared to the general market. Management has provided a reliable dividend, buys back shares, and is investing in the company's future. I would be patient when watching and waiting to enter GILD, but long term, GILD looks like a promising value investment. I would just try to hold out for a better entry price.

Financial Discipline

In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, capital allocation is key. Management is expected to grow earnings while consistently investing in R&D, M&A, and returning capital to shareholders through a dividend and stock buyback.

GILD returned $1.1 billion in capital to shareholders in Q2 2023 by buying back shares and paying its dividend, which currently yields 3.9%.

GILD Capital Priorities (Gilead investor relations)

In the last 10 years, Gilead has shrunk its shares outstanding by 18.5%. The company initiated its dividend 7 years ago at $1.29 a share and now it sits in 2023 at an even $3.00 a share. Gilead has more than doubled its dividend payout, showing its commitment to shareholders.

Their current payout ratio sits at 68%, which is a tad higher than I like to see, but I believe they can bring that down as they diversify their portfolio and grow sales over the next 5-10 years. The dividend has grown at a respectable 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 5 years, and I expect GILD to be a future dividend aristocrat.

Management has also done a good job of containing debt levels. Debt peaked in 2017 just above $33 billion and hit $32 billion again in 2020, but now it sits just above $25 billion. I expect the company to continue to use its high amount of cash flow to pay off debt and return capital to shareholders until they need to take on more debt to finance their next M&A.

GILD Shareholder Return (Koyfin)

Price Targets

Currently, the stock is slightly overvalued. My current 12-month fair value is $73 a share, with an unfavorable risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio at current prices. At $76 a share, the stock has an R:R ratio of just 0.5x, well below our target of 3x. This is why I suggest holding the stock until it hits our target of $68 or lower, where the R:R ratio becomes favorable at 3x or better.

GILD NTM Price Target Scenarios (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

I also calculated a longer-term price target (2-3 years) using a dividend discount model (DDM) to show the present fair value of the stock given its expected future dividend payouts. This shows that the stock has a base case scenario of 18% upside to a longer-term fair value of almost $89 a share. Price appreciation paired with the company's shareholder yield (dividend, buybacks, and debt paydown) and a low beta make this an intriguing hold for risk-averse value investors.

GILD DDM (Author Calculations)

Risk

The main risk for GILD is an industry-wide worry: the fear of legislative risk and tighter regulations around drug pricing. Congress and competitors have been working to offer cheaper drug prices for US civilians, and 60% of GILD's sales come from the US, which could drastically hurt sales and earnings.

Most recently, the Biden-Harris administration announced the next steps to lowering healthcare and drug costs, announcing that manufacturers of drugs will participate in a price negotiation program. If negotiations continue and end in favor of the people and Congress (which seems very likely), GILD could see a steep decline to adjust to the hit its financials will take.

This is one of the reasons the healthcare sector (XLV) has struggled over the past year. It is hard to see and analyze the future growth of the industry and the mega-cap pharmaceutical and biotech companies because of the uncertainty around drug pricing.

Sector Return Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

There has also been an increase in competition. GILD and ABBV now split the global HCV market evenly, and all big pharmaceutical companies are also seeing increased competition from low-cost drug companies like Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs, whose mission statement states simply, "No middlemen. No price games. Huge drug savings." This is a huge risk to GILD and the industry, and it is reshaping the healthcare industry as we see it today.

These catalysts are something to watch closely when holding Gilead or any drugmaker biotech company in the industry. Earnings will be hurt and revenue will fall if Congress decides to put a cap on drug pricing. People are already undercutting high drug prices, and earnings and margins will fall over time. A wide range of product offerings and innovation will be key to protecting companies' earnings and sales growth going forward.

Conclusion

Gilead's management is doing what it can to satisfy shareholders. They are diversifying their product pipeline, allocating capital strategically for growth, and returning money to shareholders. Gilead has a low beta, a steady dividend, and a commitment to bring down the share count, which will boost EPS.

With that said, the stock still looks a tad overvalued given the turnaround they are currently undergoing to rely less on their HIV and HCV drugs and boost their oncology portfolio. This will take a few years, but the company may come out of it even stronger.

The legislative risk is real and will be very impactful to the industry and stockholders over the coming years. I suggest closely monitoring the situation and having discipline with your exposure in the industry and selective stocks. Long-term value investors need some exposure to "Big Pharma" given their current steady cash flow and 3%-5% dividend yields. Continue to hold the industry's high-quality names, but be careful and watch for a change in news or a catalyst.