I recommend a Buy position on Corebridge (NYSE:CRBG), in light of its competitive advantages, catalysts for future growth, operational efficiency and financial prudence, and significant undervaluation when compared to peers.

There are indeed a lot of companies in the insurance sector that boast solid dividends and are positioned for growth, but the insights that I will share below showcases how strongly Corebridge is actually positioned within the industry, and why I think it will outperform.

Corebridge hasn't had a long tenure on the stock market to date, having only been listed in September 2022.

The market has been stirred tremendously when it comes to the recent banking failures witnessed earlier this year. However, I am confident that Corebridge has industry-beating metrics when it comes to credit, and a high enough customer retention rate to prove resilient through this tough environment, and potentially benefit overall from the 'higher for longer' mantra.

This article delves into the core strengths that set Corebridge apart. We will explore its financial resilience, market valuation, strategic position, and its robust credit metrics. As we examine the different aspects of Corebridge in this article, you'll gain insight into why it holds a strong position in the evolving financial landscape, and why it deserves a solid Buy thesis.

Group retirement sector expected to grow at a strong pace

According to the US Census Bureau, the share of over-60s in the US is expected to grow. Currently, over-60s account for around 17.3% of the US population

However, as evidenced below, this percentage is expected to grow to 21% by 2030. As the population ages, recognition of the need to have a solid retirement plan grows, and the retirement sector is well positioned to benefit from increased flows.

Corebridge 2022 10-K

Defined-contribution plans are set to benefit in particular from an upcoming trend when it comes to where workers choose to save their retirement incomes. Below, we can notice that more and more workers are opting to take their retirement savings plans away from their employer (defined benefit), and manage them either independently, or with the help of a retirement company (defined contribution). This is due to the increasing flexibility and control when it comes to managing your own finances.

Additionally, analysis from T. Rowe Price suggests that more than 40% of the U.S. private sector workforce does not actually have access to a retirement savings plan at work. The LIMRA 2023 Insurance Barometer Survey suggests that in total, 41% of adults have a life insurance need-gap; a worrying metric that will eventually revert back down at any hint of economic uncertainties.

US Department of Labor

However, what is striking is that, despite a record high proportion of consumers (39%) who say they intend to purchase life insurance coverage within the next year, the actual ownership of insurance products over the last 12 years has actually been on a downtrend, across both genders.

LIMRA 2023 Insurance Barometer Study

However, I anticipate that this will be a major tailwind for companies, such as Corebridge, operating in the life insurance industry as people realise the growing importance of protection, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is supported by data, in this instance from the IMF, which shows that during recessions, people often tend to bolster their savings, including retirement savings.

I would also like to signpost to my recent article, where I talk about my macroeconomic views going forward (stagflation). If that thesis comes to fruition, I believe it will create a perfect storm for companies, like Corebridge, to benefit from, due to both high annuity rates as well as increased uncertainty about the future, resulting in higher savings rates.

All in all, this results in a very optimistic outlook for the industry as a whole, with a forecasted 5.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for global life insurance.

'Higher for longer' mantra will be a major boon for the entire industry

Bloomberg Intelligence suggests that, assuming a 9-year duration, and a 150-bp differential in new money vs portfolio roll-off rate, adding higher-yielding securities could boost portfolio yields by 3-4% by 2024. The current Bloomberg Intelligence's life insurer peer group's portfolio yield is at 4-4.5% currently, but may rise to 6%.

The current market consensus, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, is that growth for companies will increase to 7% annually on the backdrop of higher rates by 2024-2025. This will be considerably more favourable given the backdrop of single-digit growth rates last decade, when low rates persevered.

Bloomberg Intelligence

This would further put positive pressure on Corebridge's strong net investment spreads.

Corebridge Q2 Financial Presentation

Corebridge's market strength looks to continue

The company boasts market-leading characteristics that make it stand out from the crowd when it comes to the annuity and insurance markets.

The company's main revenue drivers are as follows:

Individual retirement

Group retirement

Life insurance

Institutional Markets

The company benefits from a leading market position, administering $357.2 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. According to LIMRA, the company ranked first in total annuity sales in the 12 months ending September 30, 2022.

Some factors that makes the company stand out are:

Leading distribution platform

The firm was spun off by AIG in 2022, but that does not mean that its incredibly strong relations with its distribution platform have been. All statistics below are as of December 2022.

Corebridge FD is a platform that mainly facilitates the non-affiliated distribution of the company's Individual Retirement and Life Insurance businesses, through banks and brokers. The platform benefits from 450 specialised sales professionals. However, the company also benefits from a large affiliate network, including:

23,000 advisers and agents actively selling annuities in the prior twelve months, as a result of long-term relationships with 630 firms.

33,000 independent agents selling Corebridge's life insurance products

Extensive Retirement Services connections, with over 22,000 sponsor relationships, reaching an audience of 1.7 million individuals. Corebridge's 1,300 licensed salesforce specialises in building relationships with clients by providing financial planning and retirement solutions.



The majority of Corebridge's partners have been with the company for approximately 25 years, building an invaluable, time-tested bond.

Additionally, the company benefits from AIG Direct; a sign of diversification into direct-to-consumer sales, with over 130 agents as of December 2022

As the company simply puts it in their 2022 year-end 10-K filing

We believe our distribution relationships are difficult to replicate and are strengthened by the breadth of our product offerings and long history of partnership.

Therefore, I believe Corebridge, through its connected distribution platform, is well positioned to take advantage of any industry tailwinds. To date, the company boasts a 94% client retention rate. In any case, strong corporate relationships now have led to more inelastic demand for the company's products, bolstering its market position regardless of outlooks.

Strong partnerships showcase trust

What really shines about Corebridge is its partnership with Blackstone. During July 2021, Blackstone made its largest corporate investment ever, acquiring 9.9% of the company's stock ($2.2 billion), in return for management of $50 billion, estimated to grow to $92.5 billion by the third quarter of 2027.

However, this investment was made at an adjusted book value share price of $33, meaning that the company is currently down just less than a half on their position. However, they have not yet lost faith. This high entry price alone, at such a scale, is testament to Blackstone's trust in Corebridge going forward.

This transaction provides Corebridge with significant advantages, with Jon Gray, President of Blackstone, also joining the board in 2021. This addition is to an already experienced board, with each member having an average of over 25 years of financial experience.

Furthermore, Corebridge's strategic partnership with Blackstone opens up new opportunities for the company. Corebridge now has the unique advantage of accessing returns from Blackstone-originated investments, particularly in the private and structured credit markets. Blackstone's approach to credit and lending is comprehensive, maintaining control over every aspect, from underwriting and pricing processes to direct sourcing of funds. This strategic alignment empowers Corebridge to tap into these efficiently managed investments, potentially leading to more attractive returns. Additionally, this strategic partnership gives Corebridge access to the alternative investments space.

I believe that Corebridge's strategic partnership with Blackstone is a significant catalyst for future growth, as increased investment returns will enhance the company's competitiveness, and increased expertise will accelerate product innovation.

However, now it is time to show some metrics of how the company really stands out when it comes to peers. I have compiled a list of credit metrics that showcases the company's disciplined approach to risk management, which is astonishing given the company's dedication to providing value to shareholders as well, by providing a market-beating dividend.

Impressive profitability metrics

The company has seen very strong, impressive profitability metrics. Across the 8 peers that I have analysed, its LTM Gross Margin of 30.4% beats the average of 23.4%. This ratio has slowly increased since the company started publishing its accounts in 2019, indicating that the company is becoming more efficient following its spinoff from AIG.

S&P Capital iQ

This is also true when it comes to EBIT Margin %, with Corebridge's LTM EBIT Margin percentage coming in at 19.3%, higher than the median of 6.4% across the comparable set. This has also increased considerably from a 5.5% margin in 2019, considering increased efficiency.

S&P Capital IQ

Above, we can see that strong net income margins, EBIT margins and gross profit margins are forecasted going into 2025. The company has committed, in their 10-K, to $400 million within 2-3 years of IPO, and right now, they are $232 million there. These cost-cutting measures will involve a one-time expense of $300 million in 2022, but they will ensure the development of a leaner operating model, entirely separate from AIG.

Bloomberg Intelligence

We can further see that, as a result of the cost-cutting initiatives of the company, as well as a favourable outlook for the insurance and defined-contribution retirement industry, Corebridge is expected to see a meaningful increase in revenues over the next 2 years, beating the majority of peers.

Comparables valuation suggests that the company is deeply undervalued

I was initially intrigued when I noticed how low the company's valuations actually are, especially given the tailwinds I see for the industry, and Corebridge's competitive advantages. Later on in the article, I will address a few key risks I see regarding the stock, but all in all, I see the company's current valuation as far too low.

From an analysis of 10 similar companies, with an average market cap of around $16 billion, compared to Corebridge’s $13 billion, the P/E ratio of the company is a modest 4.3X, compared to a sector average of 7.4X, which means that it's currently trading at a discount of 42%.

The current operating environment is incredibly difficult, and given how volatile the company's earnings have been thus far, I thought it would be best to use the blended p/e metrics. These metrics are a weighted average of the most recent actual reported earnings plus the closest quarterly forecast earnings.

Below, I have charted box plot ranges of what the company's stock price would be if it traded at the same blended forward EV/EBIT, or P/E, levels as the average metrics of the firm's 10 closest publicly listed competitors. The tails represent the extreme highs and lows, and the box represents each quartile. The line in the middle of each box is the median, with the calculated price shown.

For example, to compute the EV/EBIT per share figures, the computation was as follows: Gather data on 8 comparable companies (same as above) on S&P Capital IQ, gain each quartile's blended forward EV/EBIT, multiply it by the company's forward EBIT estimate, and arrive at an enterprise value. This can be easily converted into equity value by taking away net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding.

Independent analysis using metrics gathered from S&P Capital IQ

We can notice that in both cases, Corebridge is trading below even the 25th quartile figure of its competitors' valuation metrics. To arrive at the median P/E ratio, Corebridge would have to rise by more than 50%, and almost 100% if it wishes to tackle the sector's average EV/EBIT multiple.

These low P/E and EV/EBIT multiples come in the context of a significant decrease in LTM net income and EBIT. We can see that estimates for EBIT following 2023 year end are projected to start increasing again. Given an already depressed 4.56x P/E ratio, it would be sensible to seize the opportunity to buy shares at an industry discount before earnings start to continue increasing again.

Industry-leading credit metrics

This is perhaps the area that I would suspect to have a few problems that would otherwise have suggested why it would be so undervalued. However, when it came to reviewing the numbers, I was surprised to see that the company actually boasts some very robust credit metrics, that are industry-leading.

Despite one of the strongest dividends in the industry, the company remains incredibly well capitalised. It’s LTM total debt/EBITDA is substantially below peers, at only 2.2x compared to an average of around 8.3x, from the same comparables set on S&P Capital IQ.

Additionally, its debt/capital ratio stands at a solid industry average of 51%. I also calculated that the company is well able to sustain its interest payments on its debt, with its debt/EBIT ratio being an impressive 20.59x.

Using Bloomberg’s MIPD indicator (market implied probability of default), the chance of the company defaulting is merely 10.93%, compared to an industry average of around 14.98%.

These excellent metrics are all a good testament to the company's commitment to a disciplined approach to risk management, and how the company is able to sustain such a high dividend, and deliver on its promise to return capital to shareholders.

Strong portfolio

Corebridge's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation, released in August, provides us with a brilliant infographic of the company's high-quality, and well-diversified investment portfolio.

Corebridge Q2 Financial Presentation

We can see above that the company holds the majority of its assets in bonds (Government debt + Public Corporate Debt + Private Corporate Debt = 52%). Of course, given my outlook for economic uncertainty (signposting to my previous seeking alpha article on stagflation once again), I would be hesitant when it comes to corporate debt.

However, the company has successfully decreased this risk by making sure to invest in more stable, secure debt, with an average credit quality of A. The company also states that they have 'continued to move up in credit quality', showing financial prudence. This also mirrors their statement that their portfolio is 'defensively positioned in the event of a downturn in the credit cycle'.

As old bonds run off and get replaced with higher-yield securities, Corebridge should see a meaningful increase in its investment income, as mentioned earlier in this article from data compiled by Bloomberg. Financial prudence, and existing loan provisions, should minimise any losses in the event of defaults.

Their commercial mortgage loan allocation seems to be pretty high at 16%, but I still believe that the enhanced risk presented by this underperforming sector recently has been well diversified in its overall portfolio mix. It is also in my opinion, it's unlikely that the company would see any defaults in this sector, or be at higher risk than its competitors.

Below, data compiled by Bloomberg shows that most life insurers allocate over 10% to commercial mortgage loans. However, Corebridge's LTV of 58% is slightly below the industry average, showcasing financial prudence. I believe that these metrics are advantageous for the company.

Bloomberg Intelligence

Brilliant return to shareholders

The company has demonstrated a commitment to returning considerable amounts of capital to shareholders, even in its short tenure on the NYSE.

Overall, referring to their Q2 presentation, they have delivered $1.2 billion capital returns to shareholders post-IPO. In 2022, they paid quarterly dividends of $0.23 twice, with a very healthy dividend payout ratio of 10.75. However, this payout ratio was influenced by the fact that Corebridge had seen record net income that year.

What is reassuring is seeing that, despite a fall in net income from $8.15 Billion (2022) to $2.5 Billion (LTM), the company has actually boosted the amount of dividends it is returning to shareholders, while maintaining an excellent payout ratio of 35.22% (according to Seeking Alpha). This fall in net income was due to a decrease in 'Other Revenues', and a significant change in 'Abnormal Losses/Gains', from a gain of $7.7 billion in 2022 to a loss of $860 million LTM 2023.

Due to the fact that markets have been so volatile, making net investment gains/losses also incredibly volatile, I do not necessarily see large changes in this income statement line item as a red flag, as the company is prudent when it comes to investments, and remains hedged.

However, what I would focus on is how much the company prioritises return to shareholders during more difficult investment landscapes. I consider the fact that the company not only maintained its high dividend, but furthermore issued a special dividend of $0.62, as a testament that they are committed to returning value to shareholders, while retaining 65% of profits as well.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the company is aiming to ramp up dividends to a target 60-65% payout ratio, solidifying my thesis that the company will continue to increase dividends that are already market-leading (current TTM yield of 5.59% according to Seeking Alpha).

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, the company also announced a $200 million buyback programme in June. This demonstrates that the company is also determined to reduce the effects of AIG's divestment of its stake on its stock, by utilising 90% of the buyback programme towards repurchasing shares from AIG, while also improving EPS. Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg suggest a 9% annual decline in share float going forward.

Sadly, as the company has not been listed for a long time, it's too early to say definitively that the company will commit to this long-term. However, higher earnings estimates going forward, combined with the fact that Corebridge still commits to having buybacks and higher dividends during more volatile earnings periods, certainly make me more confident.

Seeking Alpha

So far, the company's track record of 'surprising' when it comes to EPS earnings releases is also reassuring, accompanied by significant revenue beats alongside.

Additionally, since 2021-2023, the company has maintained solid Return On Equity (ROE) measures, with an average of around 30%. Seeking Alpha reports their TTM ROE as 22.29%, which is still nearly double the industry average of 11.3%. This figure is likely to increase going into the future as the company becomes more efficient following its cost-cutting initiatives.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Although I think that the benefits of this company far outweigh the risks, especially considering the company's low valuation compared to comparables, as well as a higher dividend yield, it is still imperative that this section is covered.

Volatile realised investment returns will always be a risk for a company such as Corebridge. Large equity market declines could negatively impact the value of the firm's equity securities that they hold for investment, as well as policyholder behaviour, impacting the levels of surrenders and withdrawals. However, the fact that the firm commits to returning capital to shareholders during such a turbulent period for its net investment income results seen in 2022 may outweigh this risk.

Additionally, upcoming student loan repayments may put pressure on any optimism for increased inflows into the retirement industry, as well as purchasing life insurance. According to a report issued by Corebridge, 75% of borrowers surveyed said that resuming their student debt payments would impact their ability to save for retirement.

67% of respondents actually reported that they would 'probably or definitely not be able to afford to make payments towards student loans', and 38% of respondents expect to default on their loan.

Decreases in disposable income because of upcoming student loan repayments could lead to surrenders to recoup cash. However, my belief is that, in a landscape full of economic uncertainties, demand for life insurance and retirement products becomes more inelastic. Therefore, I believe that more people would allocate a higher proportion of their disposable income to insurance and savings than in a booming economy.

AIG also still holds a considerable majority stake in the company, which they plan to divest over time. According to S&P Capital IQ, AIG's ownership stake in Corebridge, as of June 23rd 2023, was 65%. AIG's divestment of its stake via public equity markets could put downward pressure on the share price.

I believe that AIG's divestment of its stake has exerted considerable downward pressure on Corebridge's share price, and this is why the company has sustained depressed valuations compared to peers, despite operational strength.

However, there are signs that maybe this won't materially affect the share price anymore. In June, AIG announced a secondary offering of 65million Corebridge shares, at $16.25 per share. However, since then, the company's share price has appreciated by a considerable 23%. Corebridge's repurchase of shares directly from AIG, as it has done so already this year, could also stem the impact of their divestment on public markets.

Final take

In brief, Corebridge stands out as a compelling investment choice in the insurance and retirement industry. The company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for retirement planning, notably with the increasing share of over-60s in the U.S. population and the shift towards defined contribution plans. Corebridge's strategic partnership with Blackstone, one of its major investors, not only signifies institutional trust but also provides access to profitable investments and expertise, strengthening its competitive position.

Financially, Corebridge shines with impressive profitability metrics, surpassing industry averages. The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and buyback programs is noteworthy. Furthermore, it offers an appealing valuation opportunity, trading at a considerable discount compared to peers. If the company were to trade more in line with peers, it would offer a 50%-100% return for investors. In my opinion, this would be a brilliant risk-reward opportunity.

Corebridge's disciplined approach to risk management is evident in its low total debt ratios and strong credit metrics. The company maintains a well-diversified investment portfolio with a focus on stable and secure debt.

Additionally, not only do I recommend a 'Buy' rating for this stock, but this sentiment is echoed by consensus Wall Street ratings. There are no 'Sell' recommendations, and, in fact, the stock has received 'Strong Buy' ratings from 6 analysts. The average price target of $24.93 suggests a potential 20% upside.

Seeking Alpha

While challenges exist, including market volatility and the impact of student loan repayments, Corebridge's track record and dedication to shareholder value make it a strong contender for long-term investment.

