Is Microsoft, At The Right Price, The Best AI Stock?

Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • AI isn't just another buzzword; it's a technological revolution set to boost productivity, potentially adding 10% to the global GDP in the next decade.
  • Thanks to its extensive user base, Microsoft is primed to lead the AI revolution across various sectors, ranging from individuals to businesses and even governments.
  • Microsoft eyes extra $193 billion revenue by 2032 driven by AI, with analysts projecting 14.4% annual top-line growth.
  • Yet, even in the bull case scenario, Microsoft is currently overvalued, lacking a margin of safety if expectations fall short.
  • I recommend caution at current prices, but consider aggressive buying if it drops below $280, given its potential to lead in the AI market.

Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

Investment Thesis

The fluctuations of the stock market are inherently influenced by investor sentiment and the underlying economic conditions.

There are moments of deep pessimism when stellar companies trade at bargain prices, and then there are those euphoric times

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

Article Update Today, 3:40 AM
SuperPac
Today, 6:04 AM
MSFT right now is at a PEG of 2.4. For fine quality, mature stocks, you should pay less than 2 PEG. For $MSFT, that would be a buy price range of $270-$275. Quite close to what the author is presenting in his analysis. MSFT will get there, perhaps even a bit lower. Be patient.
Today, 6:07 AM
@SuperPac Thanks for sharing your point of view, I fully agree with you.

I am also pretty certain we will once again see these levels when the dust settles of the initial euphoria over the AI hype, perhaps in Q1-Q2 2024.

Ultimately, this is my highest conviction pick to play the AI revolution.
