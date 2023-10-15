Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Buy This Big Pharma Stock For Safe Income And Deep Value

Oct. 15, 2023 4:23 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)7 Comments
Summary

  • Combining sustainable income and deep value is an investing strategy that can work very well over the long run.
  • Pfizer's market-smashing dividend is comfortably covered by its adjusted diluted EPS.
  • The pharmaceutical has the product portfolio and pipeline needed to stage a recovery in its business.
  • Pfizer's rock-solid balance sheet earns it an A+ credit rating from S&P.
  • The stock is heavily discounted relative to its fair value, which gives it an attractive total return profile for its overall risk.

Like most things in life, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to investing. Some people have the temperament to buy and hold

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.01K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 6:49 AM
Premium
Comments (2.4K)
You hit the nail on the head. Pharmaceuticals are some of the safest and best places to invest fur income and PFE at this price and dividend yield is a home run.
m
mtmtmtmt
Today, 6:39 AM
Premium
Comments (36)
It's so strange. Pfizer clearly stated on Friday that the expected EPS for 2023 is between 1.45-1.6. Why does this article say it's $3.3? Did I make a mistake somewhere?
M
MikeKorea
Today, 5:36 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
Have you calculated next years EPS after the Covid sales have fallen even further? And what P/E do you consider to be „deep value“ ?

Let‘s say a P/E of 10, OK? With next year‘s EPS of, lets say, $1.5 (this year’s EPS forecast) or lower your „deep value“ price would be $15 / share. Meaning this dog has a lot further to fall before it becomes the „deep value“ that you are looking for… Oh, and that price does not yet reflect the risks of Covid vaccination damage lawsuits…

PS: From Pfizer‘s press release yesterday:

„Pfizer also announced additional clarity on its full-year 2023 outlook for its COVID products – Comirnaty and Paxlovid. Clarity on the underlying vaccination and treatment rates will be observed by year end and will set a reliable base for the prediction of future product utilization.“

Translated to plain speak: „actually we had no clue how much of the stuff we would be able to sell in 2023 and beyond, but we just assumed it would be a hell of a lot. Now we’ll just observe how much we can actually sell and let you know the real numbers early next year“
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 6:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.99K)
@MikeKorea Yes, you ‘re saying about what I’m thinking. With this year’s announced earnings of $1.60 per share, that means just about every cent is being paid out in dividends. The article says earnings of $3.30, yet their press release said about $ 1,60. That means, everyone should be on dividend cut alert. Could this article have been written before the press release ?
Should this article be revised ? Appears so.
C
ChrisYYY
Today, 6:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (391)
@steve7074 exactly. In another article they state that Pfizer is cutting their eps for 2023
seekingalpha.com/...

I don't understand why the author is still stating the 3.3$ EPS. I would say your conclusions about the dividend are correct.
C
ChrisYYY
Today, 5:09 AM
Investing Group
Comments (391)
Have you taken into account the costs for public damage which has been done with the vaccines? Or the damage to reputation while more and more people wake up and understand what has happened? It was already clear in 2021 and that is when I sold ALL my shares.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 4:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.64K)
Good article. I am a long-term holder who is disgusted by how the stock has performed since its Covid peak. As of today, it appears that the Covid windfall hasn’t been deployed properly. The shareholders would have been better off with at least half the windfall going towards buybacks. A company like this shouldn’t be down 37% ytd with a positive S&P 500!
