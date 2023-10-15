Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flight To Quality Is A Must

Oct. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETPEP, PSA4 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market is facing multiple challenges, including sticky inflation, elevated rates, weakening economic growth, and geopolitical problems.
  • The Consumer Price Index exceeded expectations in September, indicating stronger price growth.
  • The possibility of a recession is increasing, as shown by declining consumer confidence and the Animal Spirits Index.

Buzzard flies over a forest

Paola Iamunno

This article was co-produced with Leo Nelissen.

“It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Warren Buffett

The stock market continues to tumble, pressured by sticky

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
112.94K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, O, PEP, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

c
captainblood123
Today, 7:24 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
What's the situation with $PSA's maturing debt? Are they hedged? How susceptible are they to a higher interest rate environment?
S
Sane Man
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.15K)
A lot of beverage/food /restaurant related stocks are now facing “wonder diet drug” headwinds which may be seriously somewhat overblown. Though the overall tape did exhibit signs of improving breadth during the summer—small caps, REITs and utilities have fallen substantially since, as well as consumer staples. This past week, especially Friday, construction, engineering and infrastructure stocks got obliterated. We are already in a rolling recession,and the Fed knows it. Hence, some dovish talk out there which calmed the fixed income markets. But we are in no man’s land until the fourth quarter of 2024 , after the 3rd fed cut which will be the steepest. The Fed has never eased .25 st a time because they always break something to fix something!!!
G
GMakdo
Today, 7:17 AM
Premium
Comments (190)
Thanks! What's your take on SVI (Storage Vault Canada)?
A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2.4K)
Long PepsiCo for decades and going to look at Public Storage as I have watched it for years looking for a reasonable entry point. Great analysis Brad
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP160.001.21%
PepsiCo, Inc.Post. 159.74-0.16%
PSA272.12-0.31%
Public StoragePost. 272.120.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.