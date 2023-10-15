Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ally Financial: A 5% Yield Value Play For 2023

A.J. Button
Summary

  • Ally Financial stock is undervalued going by multiples, trading at just 5.6 times earnings and 0.9 times book value.
  • The company has a reasonable - though not excellent - amount of liquidity and is unlikely to suffer a "bank run" or go under.
  • Ally Financial is a profitable company with a high net margin and strong returns on equity, making it an attractive investment option.

Joyful Black Man Buying Car, Signing Papers With Salesman In Dealership Office

A car being financed.

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is one of this year's many out of favor financial stocks. The stock took a beating during the Spring 2023 banking crisis, and hasn't fully recovered since.

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Today, 7:21 AM
Good specialty bank. As noted, most of the SA metrics are irrelevant for banks, such as cash flow, sales multiples, net margin, capex, etc. Due to its business model, it has always had a lower PE and TBV multiple than more diversified regionals. CEO departure is a short term concern. Most of the sector has sold off again recently with the rise in long term yields. Actually lots of excellent banking sector investment choices available right now with comparable valuations, higher dividend yields, better deposit beta profiles and more short term upside than ALLY.
