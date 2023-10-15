Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: Poised For Strong Q3

Oct. 15, 2023
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Bank of America is set up for a strong quarter after large bank peers reported non-spooky Q3'23 earnings.
  • The banking sector isn't facing the large credit costs feared by the stock market.
  • The stock is cheap trading at only 8x '23 EPS targets while valued at a compressed P/TBV of only 1.2x.
Third quarter of 2023 positive growth performance financial report and fiscal concept. Upward arrow with increasing coins and calendar in black background.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

The large banks entered the Q3'23 earnings report with low expectations due to expected credit hits and higher deposit costs. Instead, the large banks reported non-spooky results on Friday the 13th, setting up Bank

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Bruce Bohannon
Today, 11:13 AM
Thanks SFC. BAC traded 3 consecutive days this month at 52 week lows. Captured some shares. Would be ok with me if price trends higher - all shares are covered.
Common Shares
Today, 10:50 AM
It’s not credit costs the market fears or is focused on right now, my guy.
