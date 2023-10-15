Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Is It A Good Dividend Stock?

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil has been a reliable dividend player but that doesn't mean ex-ante the dividend was never at risk.
  • The company's scale and integrated model offer significant diversification compared to upstream players but XOM is still a cyclical business.
  • When purchasing XOM stock for income, the entry point will matter a lot more for the long-term total returns compared to a defensive stock.
  • The Pioneer acquisition may be positive for the dividend to the extent it diversifies even further XOM's portfolio and improves cash flow stability through the industry cycles.

Is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a good dividend stock? The oil major made big news last week when it agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5B. This is

This article was written by

The Energy Realist
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own.

Comments (1)

Always Bullish
Today, 6:45 AM
Good analysis: long Exxon but bought when oil was 30.00 a barrel which is the prudent thing to do with cyclical oil stocks. I will undoubtedly own it till death do us part because as a senior investor with years in the market it’s always about the dividend income along with the dividend yield and annual dividend increases which gives investors an armchair raise. As Buffett has said: if you can’t make money while you sleep you will work till you die.
