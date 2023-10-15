Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comstock Resources: Swing Producer

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Comstock Resources has low production costs, but there are other factors to consider when investing in the company.
  • Operating costs for the company are among the best in the industry. But drilling and completion costs more than offset that advantage.
  • Competitors with higher production volume or higher value production may be more profitable in the long run.
  • Haynesville is the "swing production" basin due to solely dry gas production and relatively high total dry gas costs.
  • Comstock stands to benefit as the growing export ability means North America will join the stronger world natural gas pricing market.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) has often noted the low production costs in presentations to shareholders. But this is only part of the picture. Antero Resources (AR), for example, has noted that the Haynesville is the "swing production" area that usually

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.94K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sophocles
Today, 6:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (289)
Which are the most and the least hedged companies in your universe? Also, what are their costs like? Thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRK

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRK

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.