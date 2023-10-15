onurdongel

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) has often noted the low production costs in presentations to shareholders. But this is only part of the picture. Antero Resources (AR), for example, has noted that the Haynesville is the "swing production" area that usually slows drilling activity when natural gas selling prices are low. This is due to a combination of issues that need to be understood by any investor when considering an investment. It also means that times of weak pricing can provide a more dramatic decline followed by a larger recovery potential.

Operating Costs

This company has some of the best operating costs in the industry.

Comstock Resources Operating Cost Comparison (Comstock Resources Presentation September 2023)

An excellent margin is certainly an accomplishment. However, there also has to be sufficient production volume to provide a relatively fast payback. Otherwise, competitors with lower margins but more volume (or lower well costs) will be more profitable in the long run.

Also, competitors with a higher value production may have a lower margin percentage but could still be more profitable because the absolute margin combined with the well production level could prove attractive.

Haynesville Rig Count Declining

Yet the Haynesville has long been known to be the "swing production area".

Antero Resources Presentation Of Haynesville Area Activity History Compared To Natural Gas Prices (Antero Resources Corporate Presentation August 2023)

The Haynesville despite those low operating costs is the region where the rig count usually declines significantly. At least some of this is due to the fact that the Haynesville is a dry gas area. Antero Resources operates in an area that has rich gas parts as well as dry gas. So, even if the dry gas production has to stop drilling, oftentimes the rich gas still provides a decent return to justify activity. Antero Resources itself has been drilling rich gas for some time to take advantage of the extra value that liquids add to the production stream. Comstock Resources does not have that option.

Breakeven Costs

It turns out that the breakeven costs of dry gas producers in the Haynesville Area are relatively high.

Antero Resources Corporate Breakeven Comparison And Liquids Uplift (Antero Resources May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Since the operating costs are relatively low, then obviously the drilling and completion costs have to be relatively expensive for the production volume in the Haynesville. It is the only thing left that raises the costs to the comparison shown above that makes the Haynesville the "swing production".

This comparison actually comes from an older presentation. But based upon recent activity, the comparison still appears to be valid.

Pricing Advantage

The other big deal is that Antero Resources has positioned itself to get superior pricing as shown on the left part of the slide. Antero Resources actually has two pricing boosts. One of those comes from the liquids adding value to the revenue stream. The other is the ability to send product to strong pricing markets as shown above to get a premium price compared to many competitors. Many others end up with a discount.

Antero Resources Realized Second Quarter 2023, Price Calculation (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

As will be shown next, Comstock is kind of locked into lower prices.

Comstock Resources Second Quarter 2023, Price Calculations (Comstock Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Comstock ended up with better natural gas prices because management hedged. The actual price received was considerably below what Antero Resources Received. Combine that with the fact that Comstock Resources does not produce enough of the "value added" products to raise its average selling prices and it quickly becomes apparent why this company is located in the "swing producer" basin. This company closely follows the fortunes of natural gas. That is not true as much for Antero Resources (which produces a lot of products besides just natural gas).

Now this situation could easily change as more natural gas export ability comes online in the near future. But for the time being, Comstock Resources appears to have a competitive disadvantage by focusing on dry gas production in the Haynesville.

Negative Free Cash Flow

The higher costs also show as negative Free Cash Flow.

Comstock Resources Free Cash Flow Calculation (Comstock Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

When you have higher costs (at least compared to the average selling price) then raising production during a period of low prices, even if wise, often results in negative free cash flow.

Now Antero Resources sold a fair amount of hedges as management noted because they believe that natural gas prices will strengthen in the future. This is based upon the lower rig activity among dry gas producers. Here you have a company reporting higher production that will be there when those anticipated stronger natural gas prices arrive. This is two different ways to have exposure to higher natural gas prices.

Key Takeaways

Low production costs and leading margins mentioned by Comstock Resources play a key part in profitability. But they are not the only determinants of that profitability. Other important variables include the total cost of the well and the volume it flows.

Comstock Resources Drilling And Completion Cost History (Comstock Resources September 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Now the costs shown above are reasonable for the Haynesville. But compared to other basins, these are expensive wells. Keep in mind that for the Permian, for example, I report well costs in the $3.5 million range. As shown above, the wells drilled by Comstock are a good deal more expensive. They also averaged something like 21 MMCF per day (very roughly) which is a huge production level. But the combination appears to be relatively high cost for a natural gas producer.

Marcellus wells would be more expensive than that. But that is also why Antero Resources concentrates on rich gas rather than dry gas. Dry gas often has competition from places like the Permian where the decision to drill and produce is often based upon the price of oil. Therefore, whatever price that producer gets for natural gas is extra. Unfortunately, that extra production from oil wells keeps the price natural gas down to the detriment of dry gas producers.

What is likely to help is the expanding ability of North America to export natural gas. North America has long seen lower natural gas prices than is the case for the far stronger world market. Therefore, as North America (likely) joins the world market in the future, this company stands to benefit from that change.

Therefore, Comstock Resources is likely to have superior operating leverage (and is a strong buy on that basis) as North America joins the world market of usually much higher natural gas prices. That significant export ability appears to be in the near future. So the risk of Comstock Resources suffering a sustained downturn in selling prices appears to be fading with each month as more export capacity comes online in the near future. In the meantime, the upside potential of a company straddling the breakeven point currently could be very large.

It is not so much that there are a lot of lower cost producers as there is production that happens regardless of the price of natural gas. The ability to right size the supply of natural gas through the ability to export is therefore critical. This company appears to have a bright future in that context. But for now, it is a swing producer.