Weekly Treasury Forecast, October 13, 2023: Waiting For The Drop

Oct. 15, 2023 6:46 AM ETAGG, BND, TLT, TBT, SHY, IEF, VGLT, VGSH
Summary

  • The long-term peak in 1-month forward Treasuries is now 5.97%, down 0.20% from last week but well above the near-term peak at 5.59%.
  • The simulated short term 3-month Treasury rates drop more gradually than the forecasts in previous weeks.
  • The probability that the inverted yield curve ends by April 12, 2024 is now 29.8% compared to 38.8% last week. That means that the current streak is slightly less likely to end in the near-term.

As explained in Prof. Robert Jarrow’s book cited below, forward rates contain a risk premium above and beyond the market’s expectations for the 3-month forward rate. We document the size of that risk premium in this graph, which shows the zero-coupon yield

Dr. Donald R. van Deventer has been in the risk management business since completing his Ph.D. in Business Economics at Harvard University in 1977. He founded the Kamakura Corporation in 1990 after 13 years with two of the 10 largest banks in the US and a stint as investment banker in Tokyo. He joined SAS Institute Inc. as co-head, of the Center for Applied Quantitative Finance in 2022 when SAS acquired Kamakura Corporation. At the time Kamakura was acquired by SAS, Kamakura's institutional clients had total assets or assets under management of 48 trillion dollars.

He leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

