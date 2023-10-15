Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why REITs Will Likely Beat Other Stocks In 2024

Oct. 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETARE, CCI, O, QQQ, SPY, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have sold off to their lowest valuations in a decade.
  • Stocks, on the other hand, remain priced at high valuations.
  • I explain why REITs should pummel stocks going forward.
Dynamic growth chart. Upward arrow breaking through the graph.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

REIT share prices dropped by another 10% over the past month, and as a result, their valuations have now reached levels not seen since the great financial crisis:

This chart is

This article was written by

61.42K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Comments (11)

h
hblitz
Today, 11:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (27)
I give you and most other REIT analysts on SA credit. Keep beating the drum on how cheap REITs are. I agree. But you’ve been saying this for over a year now. Most people if REITs eventually rally will be lucky to get back to even. I know keep buying keep averaging down. Most don’t have the stomach for that. It’s been known forever REITs don’t perform well in a rising rate environment. Don’t fight it. When rates turn there will be plenty of time to buy REITs until then no thanks. I will not catch the bottom but there will be plenty of time when the trend turns
h
hhengelhardt
Today, 11:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (39)
Good article. Logical reasoning. I am long REITs, too. But it still could be that the reit-performance 10 years ahead is poor AND the tech performance is even poorer. Put another way: the tech bubble along with their very lofty valuation doesn't prove that the Reit-crowd will earn a market-beating return in the 10 years that are coming.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 10:43 AM
Premium
Comments (736)
"30% debt" reit average??? I dont think so
D
DAZSMG1023
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
@Jussi Askola Does the market have it wrong, or are people too fearful? What I mean is, most analysts and professionals agree with you, but investors seems happier to collect their risk free 5.25% from a Vanguard Money Market fund (or any others with similar yields) and sit on the sidelines until they're "sure" the bottom is in.

I agree with you (and most professionals) that this is a good entry point, and added to my ARE, CCI, MAA, & GLPI (I have O in a DRiP for my daughter, so that adds every bi-week). Hopefully, this disconnect stays in place for a bit longer. To paraphrase Buffett, I'd like to get my hamburgers on sale for as long as I can.

Thanks as always for sharing your thoughts.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 10:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.46K)
@DAZSMG1023 Timing a bottom isn't possible and relying on that 5% "risk free" actually exposes you to significant reinvestment risk.

I think that the market has overreacted and long-term oriented investors will do well to buy REITs at these levels
G
Gskier-ATL
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (11)
Agree REITS could see a huge return. My only question is allocation. Do you own equities, or just REITS. Let’s face it. There’s as many RE millionaires as Equity millionaires.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (11.21K)
Great opportunities to buy reits and agree potential upside is significant..
BDCS are also the place to be going forward at the right entry points
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (29.46K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I just think that REITs offer quite a bit more upside than BDCs at today's prices. Thanks!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (11.21K)
@Jussi Askola
Totally agree, but that said Bdcs are in a good space with continuing high rates... at the right entry of course
