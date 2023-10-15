Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Two China Biopharmas Announce Billion Dollar Deals

Oct. 15, 2023 7:15 AM ETAKESF, AZN, AZNCF, BNTX, GLAXF, GSK, IMAB, KNTPF, SNY, SNYNF
Summary

  • Suzhou MediLink Therapeutics out-licenses global rights for its HER3 antibody-drug conjugate candidate to BioNTech in a $1.1 billion deal.
  • Beijing AI drug discovery company BioMap forms a strategic collaboration with Sanofi to co-develop new protein therapies in a deal potentially worth over $1 billion.
  • Chongqing Zhifei Biological partners with GSK for the China sales of the shingles vaccine Shingrix for three years, with a purchase commitment of $3 billion.

Deals and Financings

Suzhou MediLink Therapeutics out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for its antibody-drug conjugate candidate against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 3 (HER3) to BioNTech (BNTX) in a $1.1 billion agreement (see story

