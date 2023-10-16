Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crocs Stock: A Textbook Value Play

Oct. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CROX stock is currently on sale at ~7x P/FCF, offering investors a chance to buy the global casual footwear giant at a deeply discounted price.
  • In this note, we will analyze Crocs' financial performance and determine its fair value using the TQI Valuation Model.
  • I rate Crocs stock a "Strong Buy" in the $80s.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »

Crocs Footwear Open Flagship Store

Cate Gillon

Introduction

By definition, a fundamentally sound business trading below its intrinsic fair value [and/or is relatively cheaper than its peers] is termed a "value" stock.

As an investor, I am primarily focused on finding opportunities with market-beating, long-term risk/reward

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.26K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CROX

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CROX

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.