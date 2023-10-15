Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
V.F. Corp.: A Real Value Trap - Avoid Catching This Falling Knife (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 15, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • V.F. Corporation has faced significant challenges and is struggling to maintain a sustained recovery. VFC has fallen toward lows last seen in 2009, likely stunning its investors.
  • The company's underperformance compared to its peers is concerning, indicating company-specific issues. While VFC is cheap, it has turned out to be a value trap, as buyers aren't convinced.
  • VFC's new CEO must address execution and inventory challenges, but investors remain skeptical about the company's recovery. I highlight why my mean-reversion thesis is no longer valid.
  • As such, I downgrade VFC stock and move to the sidelines from here. I urge you to do the same and avoid catching this falling knife.
Businessman

D-Keine

My mean-reversion thesis on embattled retailer V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) hasn't worked out, as VFC sellers kept hammering it into lower lows. As such, VFC has revisited levels last seen in 2009, requiring me to zoom out on my monthly (long-term) chart to

JR Research
28.77K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its "Top Analysts to Follow" for Technology, Software, and the Internet. 

JR Research was featured among Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022 for the highest number of Editors' Picks and second-highest number of page views by readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Today, 11:11 AM
All technicals, with too few fundamentals. On the other side of tax-loss season this one will rebound.
Jargon
Today, 10:39 AM
VFC will undoubtedly fall to tax selling and hopefully then will see capitalization
Today, 10:26 AM
Its in a very challenged industry right now due largely to Chinese exposure, consumer liquidity, and inflation issues. Buy I would not say the stock is underperforming due to its own unique problems. Short sellers are piled into the sector. That is why it keeps getting beaten down. The sector wont bounce back overnight. The challenges are real. But when it does bounce back all these shorts will make for a big bounce.

VFC has good products. But they are more or less a luxury brand. Luxury brands are hurting right now due to central banks and political tensions. Clothing will always be a competitive industry. Labor costs and changes to Chinese Amercian relations are weighing on the whole luxury clothing industry. VFC is not unique in all this. Either things will evtually normalize or we will head into WW3. If its the latter, VFC wont be the only company collapsing.
Today, 10:36 AM
@Mr Nobodi Do you think VFC brands are manufactured here? I would think they are sewn in Asia or Mexico.
Today, 9:54 AM
I'm afraid you might be right here. Unfortunately, it's only obvious something is a value trap with the benefit of hindsight. I always say that "hindsight is 20/10."

I was patient despite being advised repeatedly over the last year by a long time buddy on these boards that VFC was a great value under $30, but finally succumbed and bought a half position in VFC last month for about $18. With the stock trading at $15.45, I'm under water a bit now (down a little less than 15%). Also, being a perpetual seeker of value, I sold too many gaggles of January $17.50 puts for $1.80 in the past couple of weeks. I'm surprisingly holding water on these options and you can still wake up tomorrow and sell them for $1.90 per contract, representing a potential annualized return of 63%. If VFC were to rise by a mere dollar, I would make money on these trades combined. If VFC were to rise by $2, I would actually realize a splendid return. One can only hope. Even a dead cat bounce would save me on this trade.

I am encouraged that I share my guarded optimism on VFC with quite a few credible analysts. Even though TD Cowen recently lowered its 12-month price target from $19 to $17, Reuters targets $22.83, CFRA targets $32 and Morningstar has retained a street-high Fair Value assessment of $60 on VFC.

Value or Value trap? Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, I guess.
Today, 11:11 AM
@ndardick LOL. I love how when I state I favor a stock and you buy it and it works out, it's your genius, but when I state I favor a stock and it falters it's me to blame. Don't we all hold responsibility for our own trades? I could remind you of certain stocks myself! (VTRS, my worst buy ever, on the many ringing endorsements of @ndardick ).

Anyway, I still consider below $30 on VFC to be below what earnings justify. This thing is now as cheap as it was in the GFC. How can that be justified? 7% short interest. At some point it bounces back.
