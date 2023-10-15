Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unlocking The Value Of Atlantica: A Sustainable Dividend Play

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
376 Followers

Summary

  • Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a renewable energy company with a geographically diversified portfolio and a strong dividend.
  • The company's business model focuses on renewable energy projects, efficient natural gas plants, transmission networks, and water distribution assets.
  • Atlantica's corporate strategy prioritizes debt management, cautious investment, and maintaining a geographically diversified portfolio.

wind turbine in Spain

Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

Those who have been following my analyses recently are aware of my keen interest in the sustainability sector. However, until now, I haven't delved into any stocks related to renewable energy production. One company that has recently caught my

Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (12.89K)
I had $AY when it broke $24 in June and July and accumulated some, majority owner $AQN is under activist pressure to divest renewables..it kind of popped after that to $25 the end of July for a couple of buck gain -but divesting AY or AQN selling their stake to me seemed far fetched or difficult at best because of all the foreign govts an acquirer would need to get approval from. On its own merits the yield is barely covered here and rates have moved up--and NPV calculations on projects to me have to move up a lot as well. Maybe AQN can spin off shares to investors in AY to satisfy the activist involvement.

Anyway here it is at 17.75 and possibly the yield is worth it but I'd rather take the 8%ish yields w modest div growth potential now in Enbridge and TC Energy where my basis is low and there is massive insider buying off the recent news in both that the market did not view favorably. The $NEP news has everyone spooked in the space which may? also mean opportunity here? not convinced- admittedly though there is still a big appetite world-wide for renewable infrastructure which probably keeps a floor under most of these names. Bea
A
AllStreets
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.65K)
Great article. Since AY is chartered in the UK, is there a foreign tax withholding for US shareholders. Are dividends paid in US dollars?
D
Dividend Hung(a)ry
Today, 10:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (229)
@AllStreets I am receiveing dividends in USD. No DWHT. As far as I know UK companies do not apply DWHT, at least upto 2000 GBP/ year.
albert couch profile picture
albert couch
Today, 10:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (390)
@AllStreets Good Query.
s
stawol
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
@AllStreets AY dividends are mostly return of capital, which is not taxed at the time of distribution, but reduces the cost basis.
