Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Make Or Break - Week Starting 16th October (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.55K Followers

Summary

  • Higher timeframe charts provide a slight bullish bias.
  • A dip to higher lows should set up a move to 4505.
  • Fed communication does not match market expectations. Will Powell clear up the uncertainty?
  • 4216 is a make or break level for the bigger picture view.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Last weekend's article was titled "Bulls Have the Ball," and this was certainly the case for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the first half of the week. Monday's recovery and higher close were key and followed the expectations

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.55K Followers
Andrew McElroy has been an independent trader since 2009. He is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.'  Andrew has developed a unique system of technical analysis which is combined with an understanding of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.