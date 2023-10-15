Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AvalonBay: I Will Buy If Strong Growth Persists In Q3

Oct. 15, 2023 11:07 AM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)MAA
Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
825 Followers

Summary

  • AvalonBay Communities is a major apartment REIT focused on higher-end rental units with solid returns.
  • Demand for rental units in AVB's legacy markets is strong, with minimal risk of oversupply.
  • AVB has shown a strong ability to raise rents, particularly in the Northeast, and is expected to see 6-8% annual NOI growth until 2025.
  • I present my analysis which leads me to a hold rating.

Overhead view First Avenue with traffic drivings through the buildings of Manhattan in New York City, seen from the Roosevelt Island Tramway

deberarr/iStock via Getty Images

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is a major apartment REIT with properties located in legacy markets on the East and West Coast. The REIT focuses on higher-end rental units with an average monthly rent of about $2,500 and

This article was written by

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
825 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVB

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AVB

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.