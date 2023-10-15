Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INDA: A Great Way To Diversify Away From China

Oct. 15, 2023 11:17 AM ETiShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)FXI
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
709 Followers

Summary

  • China's regulatory uncertainty, governance issues, and mainly geopolitical tensions are causing investors to reduce their exposure to China.
  • India offers growth potential, political stability, business-friendly reforms, and a booming IT sector, making it an attractive alternative for investors.
  • The iShares MSCI India ETF provides exposure to the Indian stock market and offers a straightforward way to invest in Indian equities.
  • India is a key beneficiary of the sentiment against China and the Indian stock market has provided triple-digit returns in the last 10 years and provides a low correlation against the S&P 500.

Sea of crowd

Pavan Kulkarni

China has undoubtedly been a standout story over recent decades, brimming with the promise of incredible growth. But it's important to recognize that not all growth leads to anticipated returns, and the Chinese stock market is quite illustrative of this fact. In

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
709 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INDA

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on INDA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.