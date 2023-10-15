Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I'm Downgrading ASGN

Oct. 15, 2023 11:45 AM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)KFRC, KFY, MAN, NSP, TNET1 Comment
Summary

  • ASGN has failed to live up to my expectations and this is largely due to mixed financial performance and worsening market conditions.
  • There was some growth, but this is not enough to make the company all that compelling a prospect at this time.
  • Profitability metrics have declined, and management expects weakness to continue in the near term, making the stock look pricier on a forward basis.
Warren Buffett has, from time to time, likened investing to baseball. The one big difference, he has asserted, is that you can choose to not swing the bat as many times as you would like. The beauty of this is that you can wait

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.64K)
I appreciate your candor. As humans, we are all imperfect and thus make imperfect decisions from time to time. I try to acknowledge my own mistakes and attempt to learn from them rather than ignore them. And, hopefully, the mistakes in the market are not large enough to disrupt stellar total portfolio returns. I have confidence from reading all of your articles that your total portfolio returns will be satisfying.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

