Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q3 Earnings Snapshot: U.S. Banks Navigate Growth Amid Rising Rates

Oct. 15, 2023 8:33 PM ETBAC, C, JPM, WFC, XLF
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
997 Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan is best positioned for the high-rate environment with a strong ROE of 18%.
  • Resilient consumer lending supports loan growth, particularly in credit card loans.
  • Net interest income faces headwinds due to declining net interest margins, but banks offset this with non-interest income.
  • The Federal Reserve's anticipated rate hike in Q4 is set to impact banks, particularly those with a heavy focus on mortgages and autos.
  • Bank of America's upcoming earnings report is anticipated to shine a light on its consumer banking strengths, particularly in digital banking and wealth management.

Customer paying bill using a credit card.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Q3 Earnings Review for Top US Banks

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported Q3 earnings on October 13. Below we review the relative performance of these 3

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
997 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC26.76-0.52%
Bank of America CorporationPost. 26.72-0.17%
C41.43-0.24%
Citigroup Inc.Post. 41.36-0.17%
JPM148.001.50%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.Post. 147.44-0.38%
WFC40.963.07%
Wells Fargo & CompanyPost. 40.86-0.24%
XLF33.210.21%
Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETFPost. 33.210.00%
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.