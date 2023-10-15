imaginima

Three months back, Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) entered the market through an IPO, branding itself as a consumer tech platform with a primary focus on creating digital-first beauty brands. Although the stock price has experienced a 44.65% decline since the IPO, the company is poised to achieve a remarkable financial year. Its success lies in robust top and bottom-line growth, driven by brands that specifically cater to customers via a data-driven business approach. By fully embracing technology and a direct-to-consumer model, Oddity Tech is outpacing its more conventional beauty industry counterparts in terms of growth.

The company has achieved an impressive early track record, marked by significant sales growth and profitability. The recent release of its preliminary Q3 2023 financial results indicates that Oddity Tech is poised to exceed expectations and maintains a strong outlook for FY 2023. With plans to expand its portfolio by introducing new brands, active engagement with a diverse customer base on social media, and a robust balance sheet, investors might find it favourable to take a bullish stance on this stock.

Company overview

Despite its somewhat misleading name, Oddity Tech is an Israeli company specialising in the beauty and wellness industry, harnessing the power of its cutting-edge technology platform. Oddity Tech proudly owns the brand "IL-MAKIAGE", which secured its place as the fastest-growing global beauty direct-to-consumer platform from 2020 to 2022. In 2022, Oddity Tech extended its success by introducing a second brand, "Spoiled Child," which is scaling even more rapidly than its predecessor. The company has ambitious plans to expand its platform further, anticipating growth through additional in-house brands and strategic partner collaborations.

The company highlights its substantial investments in technology and data capabilities, with a significant 40% of its workforce dedicated to the technology sector. Notably, they're zeroed in on machine learning, computer vision, and biotech as their key focus areas. This tech-powered strategy has yielded impressive results for Oddity, as evidenced by its remarkable achievement of $110 million in sales in 2020, a mere two years after its inception. The outlook for FY2023 also shines brightly, with expectations of record-breaking results for both their top and bottom lines.

These brands have swiftly garnered a substantial online following, with IL MAKIAGE boasting over 1.2 million Instagram followers, while Spoiled Child has reached 318 thousand followers. Furthermore, the company enjoys a stellar Trustpilot rating of 4.5 based on nearly 70,000 reviews, underscoring its remarkable popularity and high levels of customer satisfaction.

The company is well-positioned to access a vast beauty and wellness market valued at over $600 billion, thanks to its digitally native business model, which continues to draw a growing customer base. Its direct-to-consumer strategy not only offers improved profit margins but also enables swift adaptability, setting it apart from traditional offline companies. Oddity Tech has the flexibility to either acquire existing brands and leverage its technology to expand its presence in direct-to-consumer channels or continue introducing new brands, as exemplified by the success of Spoiled Child.

Preliminary third quarter 2023

Thanks to stronger-than-anticipated sales, the company has raised its projections for the upcoming quarter. In the upcoming Q3 results, we can expect net revenue in the range of $81 million to $85 million, a healthy gross margin of 67.5%, adjusted EBITDA between $16 million and $18 million, and adjusted diluted EPS in the bracket of $0.13 to $0.15. Keep an eye on the earnings report scheduled for November for the latest updates.

Growth in a competitive beauty industry

The beauty industry is highly competitive, with major players implementing omnichannel strategies that combine offline and online sales solutions. When we compare Oddity to these major players, we can observe that its revenue growth is faster, but it's important to keep in mind that Oddity Tech is a younger company still in its growth phase. Sustaining this rapid ascent may prove a challenge, considering the industry's big players.

Cash flow and Balance sheet

The company's net cash flow from operations has been on the rise each year, and in the first half of FY2023, it achieved a positive free cash flow of $75,000. Exiting the previous quarter, the company held around $160 million in cash and had no debt on its balance sheet. This financial fortitude results from robust profitability and outstanding returns on capital, producing appealing cash flows with efficient cash conversion.

The company's current stock price is trading under its average price target of $49.71, and Wall Street analysts rate it as a "Buy" with a score of 4.00. When it initially went public at $35 per share, the stock surged to $47 on its first day of trading, boosting its market value to $2.65 billion. Comparing its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.18 to larger competitors reveals that there are other investment choices available. Nevertheless, the stock's allure lies in its impressive growth potential and the capacity to rapidly expand its platform.

Risks

Investing in Oddity Tech presents several risks. The beauty industry is highly competitive, and established players may intensify their own technological innovations to create high-demand products. The growing contribution of SpoiledChild to overall sales may put pressure on gross margins, given its lower EBITDA margin compared to the flagship brand, IL MAKIAGE. Expanding into international markets also comes with inherent risks. While technology investments are a cornerstone of the company's strategy, they bring short-term expenses, and it may take time to fully realize the returns on these investments, posing financial risks to the company's ongoing operations and profitability.

Final thoughts

Oddity Tech is on an impressive growth trajectory, highlighted by its strong financial performance and significant investments in technology and data capabilities. However, it's important to acknowledge that the company is relatively new in the fiercely competitive beauty industry. While there's potential for substantial financial growth in FY2023, it's essential to consider the risks associated with the competitive landscape. The company's early brand strength, the potential for international expansion, and its plans for new brand launches all contribute to a promising outlook. Therefore, investors may want to take a bullish stance on this stock, but with a cautious eye on the competitive dynamics.