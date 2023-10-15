BlackJack3D

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) demonstrated a commendable continuation of its growth trajectory in Q4 2023, with net sales seeing a significant rise from the previous quarter and outpacing the figures achieved during the same period last year. Although there was a slight dip in the gross margin from the previous quarter, the company's net income experienced a notable surge. This growth trajectory is mirrored in the diluted net income per common share compared to the previous quarter. This article delves into SMCI's financial health and conducts a technical analysis of its stock price to determine future trajectories and investment prospects. While the stock price seems to be retreating from a robust resistance point, the prevailing trend is decidedly bullish.

Super Micro Computer's Impressive Financial Surge

SMCI showcased impressive financial results for Q4 2023, continuing its growth trajectory. The company reported net sales of $2.18 billion, a significant jump from $1.28 billion in Q3 2023 and an increase from $1.64 billion in Q4 2022. However, there was a slight decline in the gross margin, which stood at 17.0% compared to 17.6% for Q3 2023 and Q4 2022. As for net income, SMCI recorded $193.57 million, from $86 million in Q3 2023 and $141 million in Q4 2022. This upward trend is also evident in the diluted net income per share, which climbed to $3.43 from $1.53 in Q3 2023 and $2.60 in Q4 2022. The chart below displays SMCI's quarterly revenues and net income over the past decade. These favorable metrics suggest promising profitability for the future.

Data by YCharts

Considering certain adjustments, such as expenses related to stock-based compensation, the non-GAAP figures also demonstrated an encouraging trend. In Q4 2023, the non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $3.51, up from $1.63 the previous quarter and $2.62 year-over-year. After factoring in the stock-based compensation expense of $1 million, the non-GAAP gross margin stood slightly higher at 17.1%.

Moreover, the company saw a cash outflow of $9 million and capital expenditures of $8 million. Closing the fiscal year, SMCI's financial statement reflected cash and equivalents of $440 million and bank debt of $290 million. SMCI's President and CEO, Charles Liang, praised the firm's stellar performance, spotlighting the record-breaking revenue and a remarkable 37% year-over-year growth in 2023. He attributed this growth to the rising demand for AI and other advanced applications, expressing optimism for the company's future expansion.

For 2023, SMCI's net sales reached $7.12 billion, a notable increase from 2022's $5.20 billion. The annual net income was $640 million, which translates to $11.43 per diluted share, up from the previous year's $285 million or $5.32 per share. For Q1 2024, SMCI projects net sales to be between $1.90 billion and $2.20 billion. The expected GAAP net income per share is between $2.02 and $2.80, with the non-GAAP net income ranging from $2.75 to $3.50. For 2024, SMCI estimates net sales between $9.5 billion and $10.5 billion, underscoring its consistent growth aspirations.

Exploring Technical Insights and Investment Potential

Even though the financial performance remains robust, the stock price is undergoing a correction after hitting an all-time peak at $357, as illustrated in the monthly chart below. This chart emphasizes the bullish outlook over the long term. The chart patterns are bullish, with the intense 2023 rally suggesting significant volatility. The 2023 surge, particularly evident in May, June, and July, skyrocketed the price from roughly $100 to the $300 range. The trigger for this ascent was the inside bar in April 2023, which underscored the price compression. The breakout from this bar propelled the price to higher tiers.

SMCI Monthly Chart (StockCharts.com)

These volatile bars suggest a potential further consolidation before an upward shift. Additionally, the RSI remains in overbought territory, hinting at more price corrections. Nevertheless, the Fibonacci retracement from the 2018 low to the peak suggests that the price has found support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, approximately $223.76. This appears to be a significant support point where the price could stabilize. After reaching this support, a rebound occurred, which might attract long-term investors.

Conversely, the weekly chart showcases a long shadow on its candle, indicating a hint of weakness. But, given the pronounced volatility observed in the monthly candle, this long shadow on the weekly chart might not necessarily signal a sell-off but a minor adjustment towards the psychological support. For SMCI, these psychological supports stand at $223.76 and $182.60, correlating with the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively. The inside bar on the monthly chart becomes even more prominent in the weekly chart below, marked by price compression at the upper boundary of the rising channel. Breaking out of this channel sparked the robust SMCI rally, now in the consolidation phase, seeking solid support points.

SMCI Weekly Chart (StockCharts.com)

The daily chart further suggests a potential bull flag formation, delineated by the red trend lines. Buying opportunities seem to align with the lower trend line, while the price currently retreats from a formidable resistance at $317.50. A surge beyond $317.50 could set off another robust rally. Conversely, a dip toward $223.76 would present an attractive buying opportunity for SMCI. Investors can wait for the price to break $317.50 before executing a buy position.

SMCI Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

Market Risk

The 2023 rally showcased significant volatility in SMCI's stock, potentially leading to rapid price fluctuations not ideal for conservative investors. Additionally, with the RSI indicating overbought conditions, there's a possibility that the stock may currently be overvalued, hinting at potential short-term price adjustments. SMCI's notable growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for AI and advanced applications; a decline in this demand could jeopardize the company's growth path. Furthermore, although SMCI maintains a healthy cash balance, its $290 million bank debt becomes concerning if faced with increasing interest rates or economic downturns, making debt servicing more costly.

From a technical perspective, while the long-term monthly chart for SMCI paints a bullish picture, short-term indicators like the pronounced shadow on the weekly candle signal potential price vulnerability, especially if the stock descends below the $223.76 mark, potentially prompting further sell-offs. External factors, including macroeconomic shifts, regulatory amendments, or intensified competition, could also influence SMCI's growth trajectory, introducing additional market risks.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, SMCI has showcased a solid financial performance, with evident growth across multiple parameters. The company's sales and net income figures depict a healthy upward trajectory, underscoring its successful operations. CEO Charles Liang's attribution of this growth to the escalating demand for AI and advanced technologies suggests a favorable industry trend for the firm. However, from a stock market perspective, despite the company's sturdy financial foundation, there's observable volatility in its stock price. Several technical indicators highlight the bullish nature of the stock in the long term, yet there are potential short-term vulnerabilities that investors should consider. The long shadow on the weekly candle underscores possible market consolidation. A price descent to the $223.76 mark suggests a prominent buying window in the market. Investors might consider buying during the correction or after a breakout above $317.50.