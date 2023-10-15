Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is PepsiCo Stock A Good Pick Amid Rising Sugar Prices And GLP-1 Drugs

Oct. 15, 2023
Summary

  • On October 10, 2023, the company published its financial report for the third quarter of 2023, which showed excellent results despite pessimism from financial market participants.
  • The company's top five shareholders, well-known Wall Street giants, including Vanguard Group, Geode Capital Management, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and BlackRock, collectively hold 25.27% of the company's shares.
  • The company's Non-GAAP P/E [TTM] is 21.86x, 38% higher than the sector average and 11.46% lower than the average over the past five years.
  • We believe that medicines such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Lilly's Mounjaro are unlikely to impact PepsiCo's revenue in the coming quarters significantly.
  • We initiate our coverage of PepsiCo with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.

женщина питьевой соды

CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is one of the largest multinational companies renowned for its diverse product range, which includes popular food products such as Cheetos, Lay's, and Doritos, as well as well-known carbonated beverage brands such as Pepsi-Cola, SodaStream, and Mountain Dew.

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, consumer staples, technology, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Comments (2)

Article Update Yesterday, 10:18 PM
Comments
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Nike, Broadcom and 3M in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
p
pmzman999
Yesterday, 9:34 PM
Comments
I believe aluminum and pet have a lot bigger impact on Pepsi than sugar.
More on PEP

