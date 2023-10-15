Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of September 2023

Oct. 15, 2023 10:06 PM ETBDJ, BME, BMEZ, FNBXX, FZAXX, FZBXX, FZCXX, FZGXX, FZSXX, NUW, PAI, SPAXX, SPY, XBI, XLV1 Comment
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • September was the worst month for equities in 2023, but that's simply creating buying opportunities for the long-term investor.
  • I added to four different positions in my CEF portfolio this month, though they are all familiar names that I've already owned.
  • The theme this month was once again avoiding taking on leveraged funds, and none of the four funds take on any leverage in the form of borrowings.
Magnifying glass on charts graphs paper. Financial development, Banking Account, Statistics, Investment Analytic research data economy, Stock exchange trading, Business office company meeting concept.

sasirin pamai

September has held up its reputation as one of the worst months for equities, as it was the worst month in 2023 so far. To me, that sounds like the perfect opportunity was created to add to several positions in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDJ, BME, BMEZ, PAI, NUW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

201392321
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Comments (724)
Why bother buying BMEZ. It has been a loser, reduced its distribution which is an acknowledgement that its strategy has been less successful than intended. Best to sell, buy an index fund. You will be better off....
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Premium
Comments (160)
long BDJ
