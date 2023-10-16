Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XPeng: Mr. Market May Have Overreacted To The Israel Deliveries

Oct. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)
Summary

  • Mr. Market has prematurely reacted to the Israeli news with a -$1.62B correction in XPEV's Enterprise Value then, since the estimated value of the deliveries is only at $43.87M.
  • Even if these deliveries are eventually not paid for, we are not overly concerned, since they only make up a small part of the automaker's FQ3'23 deliveries of 40K units.
  • While XPEV may achieve improved operating/production scale by FY2024, we do not expect to see its gross margins to drastically improve by FQ3'23 yet, based on the management's commentary.
  • Investors must also note that the automaker has guided continuous investments in its R&D efforts "related to the development of new vehicle models," implying its intensified cash burn rate moving forward.
  • We maintain our view that the XPEV stock may still be very volatile, attributed to its elevated short interest of 10.33% at the time of writing, with any gains potentially negated by volatile short traders.

We previously covered XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in August 2023, discussing its improved prospects as the management gained a vote of confidence from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) (OTCPK:VWAGY).

The automaker might also benefit from the improved supply chain

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

