CrowdStrike: Priced For Perfection (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • CrowdStrike shares have seen a strong revaluation since December 2022, but now appear overvalued, and the risk profile has deteriorated.
  • The company's top line growth is slowing as competition in the cybersecurity sector increases.
  • CrowdStrike's valuation may not be sustainable, and the industry as a whole is richly valued, posing risks for investors.

Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

da-kuk

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) have seen a strong revaluation since December 2022 which is when I last worked on the cybersecurity company. CrowdStrike continued to grow in the last nine months as well, especially in regard to its

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

F
FallLine22
Today, 12:20 AM
Is CRWD’s rev growth tied to the corporate PC cycle? Corporates upgrade security and endpoints at the same time?
a
afsdialog
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
May well be correct. I wonder, what effect AI will have on cyber securities…
