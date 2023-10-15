Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enghouse Systems: The Transition To SaaS Is Promising

Summary

  • Enghouse Systems is a Canadian software and services company that specializes in customer engagement solutions and telecommunications software.
  • EGHSF is transitioning to a cloud-based model and increasing service revenue, following the successful examples of Adobe and Autodesk.
  • While this transition typically leads to poor quarterly results in the short term, if successful, it has the potential to significantly enhance revenue recurrence.

SaaS Software as a Service concept with man hand pressing text

Funtap

Investment Thesis

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH:CA) is a vertical software company that, at some point in 2020, emerged as a clear outperformer compared to the S&P 500. However, since that time, the share price has been significantly impacted due to a series of mediocre

I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Comments (1)

kboyes profile picture
kboyes
Today, 12:26 AM
Premium
Comments (2.02K)
Thanks. I’m optimistic that their shift to SaaS will allow this long term compounder to continue to reward shareholders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

