The Most Potentially Dangerous Time The World Has Seen In Decades

Oct. 16, 2023 12:14 AM ET1 Comment
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CEO Jamie Dimon warns of the most dangerous time in decades, despite JPMorgan's strong earnings performance.
  • The inflation rate continues to decelerate, suggesting a positive rate of change and potential rate cuts in 2024.
  • Despite headwinds, earnings growth is expected to return, indicating a tailwind for the stock market.
  • There are headwinds today, but the tailwinds are growing stronger.
I have been increasingly critical in my writings this year of the overwhelmingly negative take on just about everything related to the economy and markets. There has been relentless focus on a recession that never materialized, constant calls for a retest

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
15.17K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

Analyst's Disclosure:

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state-registered investment adviser. The information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has a reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or materially misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has a reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, the nature and timing of investments, and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM does not give tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks that are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

f
frogmaier
Today, 12:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.68K)
TIME is the most effective "truth telling machine".
for my money, it is hard to fathom a safer play than owning
mutual funds that pay around 5% and then shifting to owning
T-notes when the fed jacks things up another notch(5 year would be my choice to take advantage of a possible steep decline in interest
rates(either a recession or the reality that the government will have
a hard time with paying almost 2 TRILLION in interest yearly at anything around these levels). i am an old man so being defensive suits me just fine. younger people may have better "choices" but entry points may be better in a while.....then again, nuclear war may upend
things a bit.
Related Analysis

