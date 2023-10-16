Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
War Is Horrible, Don't Sell, Buy Big And Small Tech, Defense Too

Oct. 16, 2023 12:44 AM ETADBE, AMZN, AVAV, BA, BILL, CFLT, DDOG, GE, GOOGL, INTU, LHX, NOW, NVDA, PLTR2 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • War has indirect effects on financial markets, such as driving up food prices and oil prices. The effect on our market should be temporary.
  • The current market is volatile, yet a strong rally is expected.
  • Despite discouraging news, it is advised to hold onto tech stocks and consider investing in tech, aerospace, and defense stocks.
Armored vehicles of Burgarian Army during the Gergiovden parade in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Sergio Delle Vedove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

War what is it good for? Absolutely nothing...

There is no denying that war leads to misery and innocent suffering. I state this without making a more nuanced statement because that isn't the purview

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.41K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 1:08 AM
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
I wait for your article to see what your your thinking and doing. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

