U.S. Dollar Could Continue Dominance But Fundamentals Are Worsening

Douglas Rissin

This article takes a look at the current state of the US currency. Readers of this analyst have complained in the past that there should be other topics discussed besides the US Dollar. Earlier articles about the dollar can be seen in Seeking Alpha under the analyst WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA. The fact is that the strength of the currency is of essential importance for the economy and investors should be keeping an eye on the Forex markets. The reason for yet another article about the USD is that the situation is constantly changing. There are new factors to take into consideration: the federal debt is over $33 trillion; the federal annual deficit is $1.7 trillion; servicing the debt will cost more than $1 trillion; inflation is still around 4%; and there is a CRE crisis. Despite worsening fundamentals, the USD has not depreciated. One reason for this is that the Fed has raised interest rates to 5%, and T bills have a yield sometimes over 5%. De-dollarization is proceeding apace but has apparently not yet had the effect of dragging down the greenback.

Dollar Health

Declaimers usually contain a statement to the effect that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. The same can be said of the US Dollar. Since World War II the US Dollar has been the dominant global currency. There is no guarantee that this state of affairs is going to continue into the future. At the present time, it is clear that the greenback is still the most important international currency. The Dollar seems to be healthy and strong. The Dollar Index seems to indicate that Dollar strength has recovered.

Seeking Alpha

The above chart shows that there was a maximum over 110 in 2022 with the index currently at 106. Considering this chart it does not seem that there is anything to worry about concerning the Dollar.

Reserve Currencies

The USD has maintained its first place among reserve currencies.

Council Foreign Relations

The USD has not been displaced as the most important reserve currency. However, a different picture emerges when one looks at which country has the most foreign currency reserves.

CEICDATA

China currently has over $3 trillion of foreign currency reserves, down from 4 trillion in 2014. Even so, the USD has a commanding lead in international transactions as can be seen in the Statista chart below.

Statista

Given the present situation, it seems that USD dominance is going to continue.

Inflation

Inflation has been the driving force behind the Fed’s decision to increase interest rates. Inflation has slowed down as a result but is still robust at 3.7% according to Government figures.

US Inflation Calculator

Current US Inflation Rates: 2000-2023

The latest Fedspeak indicates that more interest rate hikes are to be expected. This is bad news for corporations that have to refinance debt contracted at lower interest rates. The corporate debt crisis has not yet come to a head.

The Federal Debt

The question arises as to how the USD can maintain its dominance when the federal debt is now more than $33 trillion and the annual budget deficit may reach $2 trillion with servicing the debt going to cost far more than $1 trillion annually. The credibility of the USD is at stake as it appears that the debt is out of control.

De-dollarization Effect

Given the apparent good health of the USD, if one can judge by the Dollar Index, which of course is heavily weighted in favor of the Euro, de-dollarization does not seem to be much of a threat. For some years now this writer has been insisting that the USD runs the risk of depreciating in Forex markets. With over 85% of Forex volume transacted in USD, one has to ask what the effect of de-dollarization has been on Forex markets. Saudi Arabia has started accepting payment for oil in a currency other than USD while China and Russia are doing more and more business in Yuan and Rubles. There are more and more articles about de-dollarization published on the Internet, and it seems more and more countries are turning away from the USD.

One possible explanation for the strength of the USD is obviously that the Fed has raised interest rates so that buying dollars and putting the money into Treasury bills that yield 5.5% and other Treasury instruments is interesting. The 10YT is almost at a yield of 5%.

With the yield curve inverted as it is, the likelihood of a recession is rather high. A recession would mean reduced taxation revenues and a higher fiscal deficit with an even higher federal debt.

St Louis Fed

Conclusion

The USD will most probably continue as the dominant currency in the West, but fundamentals in the US are worsening. China, India, and Russia along with Arab countries are keen on de-dollarization. This may lead to the USD losing its dominant global status. American investors should follow developments in Forex markets and diversify. Dollar depreciation is coming even if it does not appear to be the case at present