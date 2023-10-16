Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Dynamics Is A Buy Despite Uncertain Pentagon Spending

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • General Dynamics shares have rallied due to the Israelis-Hamas conflict and have returned about 11% since my buy recommendation.
  • The company's earnings were down from last year due to margin pressures and ongoing supply chain challenges that should reverse and provide a tailwind to growth.
  • GD has a strong backlog and is less sensitive to political gridlock, making it relatively immune to certain political risks.

Nuclear Submarine

imaginima

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have rallied in recent days towards 12-month highs in the wake of the Israelis-Hamas conflict. Since recommending shares last October, they have returned about 11%, aided by the recent rally. While the defense spending

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.82K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 2:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.78K)
Thank you for the article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GD

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GD

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.