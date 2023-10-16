Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Ray Dalio Says '50% Chance Of World War' - How To Invest?

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio believes the odds of a global hot war involving major powers have risen from 35% to 50% in the past two years.
  • The economic implications of World War III would be catastrophic, with estimates of a 5-10% contraction in the US economy, a likely collapse of China's economy, and a global depression.
  • We share our picks for how investors can prepare their portfolios to survive and thrive regardless a major global war breaks out or not.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 1

Kimberly White

Billionaire Hedge Fund tycoon Ray Dalio - in a recent LinkedIn post titled "Another Step Toward International War" - offered some sobering takeaways from the escalating geopolitical conflicts involving Israel and Hamas and Russia and Ukraine. Dalio underscored that these are not

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
24.3K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Comments (8)

e
eastern motors
Today, 8:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (127)
WW3 is only a 5-10% drop? Is USA fighting a world war against a power that can not strike USA?

Iran and Israel nuking each other should be great for markets and world peace.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:56 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.02K)
@eastern motors a drop in GDP - not the stock market - over a hot war, not a complete nuclear war.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (1.89K)
Dalio Bozio Again. He is not the only talking head...here take your pick of 100 Flavors of the month:
www.lazyportfolioetf.com/...

And Gold sucks.
Thomas Forss profile picture
Thomas Forss
Today, 8:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (101)
And my magic eightball says: "Take the next left turn".
R
Robert Rio
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.41K)
Over the decades I have survived 52 world wars that never existed.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:54 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.02K)
@Robert Rio let's hope you'll survive the 53rd world war that didn't exist
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

