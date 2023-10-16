Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DeVas Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

My Thesis for FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is not exactly a high-growth investment. At a market cap of nearly $65 billion, it has achieved a scale and penetration in its core markets that would organically limit growth. That's not to say the company isn't growing, and it definitely does not imply that the market thinks so. In fact, with a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a P/E of around 14.2x, it's clear the market is looking at an annual earnings growth rate in excess of 15%. My problem with that is that it far exceeds historical growth, and in the absence of much stronger growth drivers than the one they currently have, I don't see it as a viable investment at this time.

The caveat here is that it may still represent an excellent short-term to medium-term investment for an investor looking at a time frame of fewer than 5 years. For longer-term investors, however, my recommendation is to not buy the stock - but hold it if you're already in the game because it is NOT a bad investment.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation was founded a little over 50 years ago as the vision of a Yale University student writing a paper on urgent deliveries. Two years after that paper was submitted to a professor who "didn't think much of the idea", the company was formally launched. Ten years later, it was doing a billion dollars in sales, and without the help of acquisitions to spur its organic growth.

The company today looks vastly different than it did in 1973, but it essentially operates within the same domain of parcel delivery. Originally starting with overnight deliveries, FedEx is now a diverse logistics partner offering various products and services that cater to business and individual customers in "220+ countries and territories" via its FedEx Express service. The core Ground operations cover the United States and Canada, which will become relevant to this discussion in a moment.

Historical Performance

Let's go as far back as twenty or so years. Since the Kinko's business was only acquired in 2004, that's where I'll start, for convenience. That gives us a 19-year history ending with FY2023. I'll round it up to two decades, except where I calculate annualized growth rates for a particular period.

20-Year Price Return

In January 2014, FDX was trading at a little more than half of the current price of $256, or $140. At a CAGR of roughly 6.2%, that's not a bad return. In the decade prior, the return was almost identical - the January 2004 share price was at around $65, more than doubling to $140 by January 2014, or a CAGR of 8.9%. Looking good so far.

From this isolated data set alone, we may not be able to draw broad inferences on price return, but it does show us that the business is still growing at a steady pace, maybe even stronger than ever.

Let's also keep in mind that these calculations do not consider the dividends that FDX has been paying since FY04. I believe that dividends are the icing on the investment cake. Too many investors focus on dividends alone, to the detriment of ignoring any possible value erosion in the core asset. It's understandable that immediate cash flows may be important to income investors, but too much focus on dividends tends to distract the investor from the vastly more important matter, in my opinion, of what value the market assigns to the asset itself. After all, what's the point of a hefty dividend yield if the net value of your asset is eroding over time? Investors who have a more balanced view can consider dividends, but for most retail investors, capital preservation should be, at the very least, as important as dividends.

So, using this price return as the starting point of our investment thesis, let's now see how the company's financials have performed over that same time frame.

20-year Revenue Growth

The income statement is like a funnel. Dollars added to the top are only part of the story; a large one, admittedly, but nonetheless just one piece of the investment puzzle. How was FedEx able to add to the top of that funnel over the past 20 years? Is the market accurately reflecting top-line growth? Put differently, is the stock's price appreciation proportionate to the company's ability to add to the top of that funnel? Let's see...

FedEx reported $24.71 billion at the top for FY04. Fast-forward 10 years and that figure stood at $45.57 billion. Fast-forward another 10 years (give or take), and we arrive at an FY23 revenue figure of $90.2 billion. In terms of CAGR, the first decade within that period yielded a growth rate of about 6.3%; the second decade showed a CAGR of 7.9%. Roughly 7% over about twenty years.

How has this translated to the bottom line? Obviously, it cannot be revenue growth alone that drove FDX's price to nearly four-fold in two decades. Let's look at how the company fared at the bottom of that funnel over this same time period.

20-year EPS and Shareholder Equity Growth

We saw that FedEx reported revenues of $24.71 billion for FY04. At the bottom of the income statement, we see a diluted EPS of $2.76. Ten years later, in FY14, FedEx reported a diluted EPS of $6.75; a further ten years out (technically, 9 years) and we're looking at a diluted EPS of $15.48.

Calculating the CAGR for earnings per share growth in those two periods yields about 9.4% and 9.7% (calculation for 9 years), which averages out to roughly 9.6%. The company has been growing earnings at a faster rate than its top line by about 260 basis points every year over the period under consideration. No mean feat.

Meanwhile, common shareholder equity has gone from $8 billion in FY04 to $15.3 billion in FY14 to the current $26 billion as of the latest 10-K. CAGR-wise, that's 6.7% for the first period and 6.1% for the second, for an average of about 6.4%.

In other words, FedEx's return on equity or ROE, albeit very erratic, has delivered admirably over the past two decades or so.

Can This Long-term Trend Continue?

Now that we've looked at historical figures, I'd like to digress and explore the connection between the past and the future. Everyone in the world of investing is likely to know the aforementioned adage about past performance, but I have a different perspective on that.

By nature, humans are backward-looking when it comes to forward expectations. Let me explain my view using some excerpts because third-person validation is a powerful tool. All emphases mine.

According to WallStreetPrep, "Financial modeling is a tool that utilizes a company's historical performance and relevant industry data on comparable companies to set assumptions appropriately to project the financial performance of a given business."

Michael Boyles, in this article published in Harvard Business School Online, says, "Much of accounting involves evaluating past performance." and "Shareholders must be reassured that a business has been, and will continue to be, successful."

Indeed, this Investopedia post called "How Does Warren Buffett Choose His Stocks?" outlines 5 key questions Mr. Buffett reportedly asks himself when considering an investment:

"How Has the Company Performed?", "How Much Debt Does the Company Have?", "How Are the Company's Profit Margins?", "How Unique Are the Company's Products?" and "How Much of a Discount Are Shares Trading At?"

Is there a reason why this venerable investor looks at a company's historical performance? I think it's safe to assume that there is, and I'll venture an answer: to assess the value that the company has delivered to its stakeholders until now.

Nobody can predict the future, nor should we try to. However, the best way to assess what may happen is to begin at the point of what did happen. Many investors make the mistake of assuming that past performance will never happen again, and I think we're missing a huge point when we make that assumption.

A more balanced view might look like this: using historical performance as a starting point, how can we best project that forward to ensure that the probability of success is better than 50-50?

Getting Back to FedEx

Now that we've gotten past that roadblock, let's look ahead at why we think FedEx is going to grow (over the next twenty years) at rates somewhat similar to the past twenty years. If you'll notice, I didn't zoom into anything shorter than the two periods within that time. The reason is that the more granularly you look at historical data, the more the results are likely to be skewed in one direction or the other. Investopedia puts this nicely:

... the longer the time frame, the more reliable the signals being given. As you drill down in time frames, the charts become more polluted with false moves and noise. Ideally, traders should use a longer time frame to define the primary trend of whatever they are trading."

Although that excerpt specifically refers to technical analysis, that "primary trend" in revenue, profitability, and equity growth is essentially all that I need as a starting point to help me assess the magnitude of possible future returns. And here are my caveats - first, that's ONLY if I'm willing to stay invested for a similar period of time, and second, it DOES NOT help me assess the probability of such a return - or any kind of positive return, for that matter.

The next logical step is to look at what's bringing in the 'feedstock' for that funnel I mentioned earlier. Revenue disaggregation is, in my opinion, one of the most useful and relevant data points that a company's board can choose to disclose to its investors and the general public. Consolidated revenues can hide a lot of weaknesses within the company's business segments; conversely, it can also mute the strengths of others.

With that in mind, let's look at FedEx's segment results as recorded in the latest 10-K.

A Closer Look At Segment Growth - The Action Is On The Ground

As of FY04, FedEx reported four segments: Express, Ground, Freight, and Kinko's. Kinko's was later absorbed into the Services segment, so as of FY14 we have Express, Ground, Freight, and Services, which is also what we have as of FY23. Let's look at the growth cadence of each segment (assuming Kinko's as Services for convenience) over the period in question.

Company Filings

Looking at this data tells me some very important things. First, the company has been improving its revenue growth cadence over time across most segments. Three key segments - Express, Ground, and Freight - have consistently shown positive growth. Second, its Ground segment has been growing and continues to grow at a much faster clip despite generating nearly 80% as much revenue as the leader, Express. As for Freight, the first ten years appear to show very strong growth, but that's now muted to more than 25% lower during the most recent period.

The point I'd like to make here is that the overall revenue increase that we've seen over the last two decades has clearly been coming primarily from these two segments, but it is equally clear that Ground is where the action is. The fact that it's been growing above that previously calculated 7% average growth rate - while Express has been growing below it - tells me that Ground has been carrying the bulk of the growth burden for FedEx.

But can it continue delivering superior growth over the next twenty years? I can't say that with any amount of conviction, but the long-term trend indicates that this is a distinct possibility, and in the absence of any unforeseeable developments (which are always absent until they actually happen!), any reasonable human being would say that it is likely to continue along that trajectory. Moreover, revenue growth in the second half of that two-decade period is higher than that of the first - another positive.

CAPEX Growth

To further support this, I showcase what FedEx has spent on its Ground segment in terms of capital expenditure, and the massive footprint expansion the segment has undergone over the past twenty years. In 2004, FedEx operated a total of 540 facilities and hubs, eventually growing that footprint to the current "700 sortation and distribution facilities." In that time, their fleet of vehicles and trailers grew from around 35,000 to the current 100,000, while the segment's daily average package volume has gone from 2.3 million in 2004 to over 9 million today, including Ground Commercial, Home Delivery, and Economy. The current yield, or revenue per package, stands at $11.70, rising from $6.48 in 2004.

Company Filings

The company spent $314 million in capital expenditures towards the Ground segment in 2004, growing to $2 billion in FY23. Of course, a significant portion of that can be attributed to maintenance CAPEX, with the rest allocated toward future growth and expansion. Regardless, the growth of these expenses indicates that it is a key focal point for management, and that tops off the business case that FedEx will continue to grow its Ground segment and support long-term revenue growth trends.

Does that mean you should invest in FDX now? Surprisingly, my calculations show that there are better opportunities elsewhere, particularly if you're a long-term investor.

Should You Invest in FedEx Now?

To build the investment case, we need to see how strongly FDX has rewarded its shareholders over the period in question. The total return for FDX over the past twenty years averages 8.2% per annum, and the growth drivers (FedEx Ground), as well as enablers (CAPEX growth), support this level of return for the future. The years prior to 2004 yielded an even higher total return, and we know this from the all-time total return of 13.6%.

Does that imply FedEx's growth days are over? Hardly. Looking at revenue trends alone should tell us that the Ground segment's growth rate of roughly 12% over the past 20 years shows that the probability of a similar return in the future is quite high. Being neither statistician nor gambler, I can't tell you what the odds are, but I can state with confidence that there is a greater than 50% chance that FedEx will deliver returns that are very close to that 8.2% average annual total return. Trends carry no guarantees of continuing along historical paths, but they are certainly indicative of the probability of something being high or low.

That gets us closer to the answer to the question I asked in this section, but how does FedEx fare in terms of valuation?

Valuation

I'd only consider this to be a solid investment if the stock is trading at a discount to its peers on certain multiples. For instance, FDX's forward P/E ratio currently stands at around 14.2, which is roughly 20% below the sector median of 17.2. However, I also see that this is slightly higher than historical averages; the 5-year historical figure for price to forward earnings is slightly lower at 13.2. In other words, FDX is currently trading around 17% below average from a sector viewpoint but at a nearly 8% premium compared to its forward earnings multiples over the past half-decade.

It implies, to me at least, that FedEx could be a good opportunity at this point if you're chasing an 8.2% total return per year over the next few years. An 8.2% rate of return is not too shabby, in my opinion. Using the Rule of 72 (assuming stable compounding), you can calculate how long it would take such an investment to double in value; in this case, 72 / 8.2 = 8.78 years. So, in under 9 years, you can theoretically double your money - as long as you keep reinvesting the dividends.

Total Return of Competitors

Can you get a better total return within the same business segment or industry? Let's see.

Seeking Alpha

FDX has the poorest total return on a five-year basis, as you can see in the chart above. Remember that this is not a CAGR but the absolute total return over five years, including any dividends being reinvested in the same security. FedEx has performed marginally better than a high-dividend ETF but much worse than the broader index and even its top competitors operating across the same markets.

Seeking Alpha

Zooming into the 3-year view, we see that FedEx actually did significantly better than its peers but fell short of showing a positive total return. The high-dividend yield ETF did the best of all, with the broader market almost matching that total return.

Seeking Alpha

Even further zoomed in, FDX has proven its worth over the past year, growing far in excess of any other security in this grouping.

That tells me two things: first, as a short-term investment (2- to 3-year horizon), FDX is a reasonably good bet; second, the longer the time frame you look at, historically, the weaker that thesis. But since my primary focus is on long-term investment opportunities, let's look at what the SPY ETF has returned over that time.

Over the past 20 years, SPY's total return has averaged 9.6% per annum, with an all-time average of 9.9%. That's significantly higher than FDX's total return over that same period.

Conclusion

I'm not ready to call a Buy on FDX at this time because I don't see the long-term value as being worth the risk. The risk of investing in FDX is greater than putting your money into SPY and letting it compound over time. The reason is that SPY spreads the risk across 500 securities (503, to be exact), while FDX stands alone against all risks it faces - stiff competition, high market penetration, and a stronger base from which it has to grow.

The other reason I tend to focus on the long term is that there's a lot less market noise when you think in decades instead of years. True, FDX might be a great investment for you over the next few years, but a long-term investment that can grow your money while you sleep is a much better decision, as far as I'm concerned. I welcome any disagreement with this because not every investor's goal is the same. Some chase near-term and/or stable income, while others might chase capital appreciation, and yet others might see compounding as the best approach. My view of FDX is that it's a great short to medium-term investment, but if I'm going to be in for the long haul, I'd rather put my money into a broad-market ETF like SPY.