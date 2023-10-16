Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FedEx Not The Best Option Available Right Now

Oct. 16, 2023 2:49 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)SPY
DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
1 Follower

Summary

  • FedEx Corporation has experienced steady growth over the past 50 years, with its Enterprise Value nearing $100 billion.
  • FDX's historical performance shows consistent revenue and earnings per share growth, indicating potential for future returns.
  • There may be better investment opportunities elsewhere, and investing in a diversified ETF like SPY may be a safer option.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DeVas Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Fleet of FedEx delivery trucks in a parking lot

gk-6mt

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
1 Follower
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FDX

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.