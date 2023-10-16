Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Summary

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is a prominent global provider of networking solutions and services. Specializing in high-capacity network equipment, software, and services, CIEN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-speed data and communications networks for telecommunications providers, enterprises, data centers, and government agencies worldwide. Known for its commitment to innovation and research, CIEN's comprehensive portfolio includes optical networking, Ethernet, and packet-optical platforms, complemented by software applications and services designed to optimize network performance and management. With a global presence, CIEN is a key player in the ongoing evolution of communication networks, supporting the increasing demand for bandwidth and connectivity in an ever-changing technological landscape.

CIEN's exceptional performance can be attributed to several pivotal factors. This includes the successful conversion of a substantial backlog stemming from supply constraints. Furthermore, CIEN's diverse revenue streams, spanning various sectors, underscored its broad market appeal.

During recent discussions, CIEN emphasized the enduring demand for bandwidth fueled by transformative technologies, positioning the company to seize expanding market opportunities. Notably, CIEN's strong fundamentals stand out when compared to its peers, making it undervalued in comparison. Based on these considerations, I recommend a buy rating for CIEN.

Since 2020, CIEN's revenue growth has been stagnant. The company encountered challenges mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains and impacted customer demand. Furthermore, these supply chain disruptions affected the delivery of products. The competitive dynamics of the networking and telecommunications industry also played a role, with CIEN manoeuvring through this landscape. The company's 6-year revenue CAGR is approximately 4%. Regarding gross margins, CIEN has demonstrated stability, maintaining an average of approximately 44%. This consistency indicates that the company has been able to effectively manage its costs relative to its revenue over the period in question. Maintaining a consistent gross margin is a testament to CIEN's operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

Investment thesis

In its recent quarterly results, CIEN announced a robust revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 23% year-over-year growth. This surge can be attributed to Ciena's substantial backlog from prior periods, a result of supply constraints. As the company converted this backlog into revenue, it also led to notable market share gains. The underlying demand drivers for their business continued to be strong, and there was a progressive alignment between supply and demand.

And as we turn this backlog into revenue, it is translating into significant market share gains, which so far this year have been in approximately the mid-single-digits. Source: 2Q23 earnings

Furthermore, CIEN's revenue streams, diversified across cloud providers, service providers, and non-telco entities, indicate a broad market appeal. The significant growth in direct cloud provider revenue of 39% and the diversification strategy reduce the company's dependency on any single segment, ensuring multiple avenues for growth. This adaptability and ability to tap into various market segments are crucial for navigating future market shifts and uncertainties.

During the earnings call, CIEN emphasized the consistent and growing demand for bandwidth, driven by technological advancements such as 5G, cloud computing, and AI. This trend is not a fleeting one; it's expected to continue, positioning CIEN to further capitalize on this demand in the coming years. The ever-increasing need for bandwidth, combined with the broader technological trends, suggests a growing market for CIEN's solutions. As industries continue to digitize and rely more on cloud and AI solutions, this demand is set to rise, offering CIEN a vast landscape of opportunities.

And in fact, we are confident as we look forward, particularly given that secular demand for bandwidth continues to increase. Source: 2Q23 earnings

Strategically, CIEN's expansion with a major U.S. Tier 1 customer is poised to be a key driver of future revenue growth. Tier 1 customers are pivotal for businesses as they contribute substantial revenue, as evidenced by one that nearly reached the 10% threshold.

Revenue from service provider customers was up 9% year-over-year, which included one Tier 1 customer that came in just under the 10% threshold. And we continue to win with this important segment. By way of example, we have recently secured a multiyear strategic expansion of our relationship with a major U.S. Tier 1 service provider for our full portfolio, including Routing and Switching as they continue to enhance their network, another example of growing customer activity and pipeline. Source: 2Q23 earnings

This partnership, combined with the company's forward-thinking approach to sustainability, enhances its brand image and appeal. As the global emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility grows, CIEN's commitments in this area can serve as a significant advantage, ensuring compliance with future environmental regulations and appealing to eco-conscious partners and customers. Overall, CIEN’s performance, combined with the insights from the earnings call, paints a promising picture of its outlook. The company seems well-positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities, driven by consistent bandwidth demand, strategic partnerships, and a diversified customer base.

Valuation

Based on my DCF model, I forecast CIEN's fair value to be $48.02. This valuation is underpinned by the company's impressive recent quarterly performance, which has benefited from the alleviation of supply constraints. Furthermore, the escalating demand for bandwidth, propelled by technological innovations, bodes well for future revenue growth, especially as industries increasingly transition to digital platforms and lean heavily on cloud and AI solutions. Additionally, CIEN's strategic partnership with a prominent Tier 1 service provider further solidifies its outlook for revenue expansion.

Based on author's own math

Among the peers considered in this comparison are F5 (FFIV) and Extreme Networks (EXTR). These peers exhibit a median forward P/E multiple of 13.4x, along with a median expected revenue growth rate of approximately 10% for the next twelve months [NTM] and a Debt-to-Equity [D/E] ratio of 119%.

Now, shifting our focus to CIEN, its forward P/E also stands at 13.4x. Furthermore, CIEN boasts an NTM revenue growth rate of ~ 9% and maintains a D/E ratio of 54%. While CIEN's NTM revenue growth rate aligns with the peer’s median, it notably features a lower D/E ratio. This leads me to believe that its forward P/E multiple appears undervalued, and I expect its valuation to trend towards the peer’s higher end of 14.6x. Using the 14.6x P/E, the implied upside is 14%. Therefore, I recommend a buy rating for CIEN.

Risk

One potential downside risk is that the current robust revenue growth, fueled by increasing demand and the alleviation of supply chain constraints, may prove to be short-lived and not indicative of a sustainable long-term competitive advantage, as CIEN believes. Another downside risk could be that the expansion with a major Tier 1 service provider may not yield as much market share or revenue as anticipated.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CIEN's recent quarterly results reflect its strength in various aspects. The significant backlog resulting from supply constraints has contributed to its robust performance. Additionally, the consistent and growing demand for bandwidth, driven by technological advancements, positions CIEN well for the future. As industries increasingly embrace digitalization and rely on cloud and AI solutions, this demand is expected to continue rising.

CIEN's diversified revenue streams reduce its reliance on any single segment, ensuring multiple growth opportunities. The strategic expansion with a major service provider not only strengthens its position for future revenue growth but further establishes its position to become a market leader.

Moreover, the undervaluation of CIEN's valuation, which suggests an expected trend toward the peer’s higher end, supports a buy rating for CIEN. These combined factors create a favourable outlook for the company's future prospects.